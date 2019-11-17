What would it take for you to say, “Now this is living”?
Our culture has all sorts of things that it portrays as the so-called good, vibrant life. Unfortunately, many of the things that we think will lead us to say, “Now this is living,” only lead us to feel empty and searching for more.
Well, according to Jesus, the thing that allows us to say, “Now this living,” is a vibrant relationship with our Creator. That’s when life starts to come into focus. And as a concrete result, that’s when spending time worshiping, or spending time praising God with others, no longer becomes a bore or a duty. Instead, it becomes a celebration.
For many of us, understanding and experiencing the joy of worship can be difficult. I am reminded of back in seminary when a group of us went to a baseball game for a local minor league team in New Jersey.
To be honest, I cannot even remember the name of the team. As we sat watching the game, everyone around us was yelling and cheering. They shouted, stood up, clapped their hands and passionately encouraged their home team to win. I, on the other hand, could not remember a time in my life when I felt more bored. Not only that, but it was cold. So while everyone else stood up and clapped for their team, I sat there shivering in a blanket, counting every minute to when we could finally go home. At one point I heard a baby crying because of the cold and found myself saying, “That baby’s reaction is exactly how I feel right now.”
And so, the question remains: What would it have taken for me to realize that baseball games are, in fact, supposed to be fun? Perhaps if I actually understood the nature of the game, things would have been different.
In a way, that’s kind of like how worship is. Once we understand the nature of this game — that is, how much God truly loves us and how beautiful the voice of Jesus really is, and how we really only come alive when we have a vibrant relationship with our Creator — that’s when our view of worship changes. That’s when we realize that worship among other believers is anything but boring.
So today I want to encourage you. Know that Jesus loves you, and that he is here, offering you an abundance that will allow you to say, “Now this is living.” So let us remember to come together in worship so that we can celebrate!