As I write these words, our nation is faced with some serious leadership questions.
The United States House of Representatives is holding impeachment hearings against our president. The Democratic Party is dealing with a large field of candidates vying to be the party nominee to challenge for the White House in 2020. Who will emerge from that crowded field? Overall, the division between Democrats and Republicans seems to grow larger.
This isn’t the first time our nation has faced issues like these. Most other nations in the world have also faced their share of political uncertainty throughout history.
On this Sunday, many Christian churches celebrate Christ the King Sunday. We celebrate that although earthly leaders come and go, we have a king who reigns supreme forever. Our King is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Listen to what God’s Word says about our King in Colossians 1:18-20: “And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have supremacy. For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood shed on the cross.”
Notice the qualifications our King has. All the fullness of God dwells in him. Jesus is true God. He has been true God from eternity. He is the creator of all things. He possesses all the knowledge and power of God. He is the Savior of the world. God sent his own Son to shed his innocent blood on the cross to rescue us from slavery to sin, death and the devil. Jesus completed his mission perfectly. Through the shedding of his blood we now have peace with God. All who trust in Jesus as their Savior are part of his kingdom. Our sins are forgiven. The promise of eternal life in heaven is ours.
Notice also that Jesus is “the head of the body, the church.” Jesus isn’t like earthly rulers who are mostly concerned with themselves. Jesus looks on those he rules over as part of his own body. Everything he does is not for his own good, but for the good of those he has called to be part of his body through faith in him. Everything he does centers on keeping us as part of his own body now and forever.
Jesus’ reign will never come to an end. He cannot be voted out of office. He cannot be impeached by his enemies. No one can ever overcome him. As Jesus promised in Matthew 28:18, “All authority in heaven and earth has been given to me.”
Jesus reigns supreme over everything in heaven and on earth. Trust in him as your Lord, Savior and King. He uses his authority for the good of his people to preserve and protect us, and to finally bring us safely to him in heaven.