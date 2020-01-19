With the coming of the new year we all have promises that we make to ourselves. So here is my challenge to believers in Christ and unbelievers alike: How many of you have ever read the Bible cover to cover, let alone in one year? If you have, how long ago? We need to read the Word once a year.
Here's how you do it: No helps. No notes. No devotionals. I can hear it now, and the answer is yes, just the Word. Cover to cover. All things are possible in Christ. Really!
Take your Bible and turn to the last page of Revelation. In my Bible it is 1,581. Take that number and divide by 365. You come up with 4.3 pages a day. If you do this in your Bible, you will find that it is usually less than that. How long do you give to your morning coffee, or for the morning newspaper? Four pages would take you less than 30 minutes a day. Now what is the excuse?
Start in Genesis and read straight through. Do not read the notes or helps, and do not skip books you have already read or don't like. Let God's Word speak for itself. Pray ahead of time that the Lord will give you insight. It is the Holy Spirit that will interpret for you (John 14:26). Don't worry whether you are a good reader or if you can't pronounce the words. Just do your best. The Spirit will help you understand if you ask Him. If you get behind, start on that day. Don't try to catch up until you have read today's pages. How can the Holy Spirit bring something back that you have never read?
There's the challenge, straight up. No excuses. After getting through this year, do it again. The Bible is a Living Word and the Lord will continue to reveal things each time you go through it.
How do you fulfill Matthew 28:18-20 if you have never read the Word of God? It is a full gospel message. Gospel means Good News. How much time do you spend reading the newspaper?
Now to the unbeliever, the challenge is the same. Get a copy of the Bible. Follow the above directions. Pray ahead of time that the Lord will reveal His truth. Yes, even though you don't believe. Start in the book of John, then go back to the beginning of the New Testament. Read straight through to Revelation and follow that up with going back to Genesis and read all the way through the Old Testament. Do not worry about understanding. Let the Word speak for itself. Really. Ask the Lord for understanding even if you don't believe now. He will reveal Himself if you let Him.
So once again: The challenge to you this year is to read the Word of God in it's entirety.
No excuses! Just Do It! Matthew 19:26.