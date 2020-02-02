My 7-year-old recently came home from school with a completed reading sheet. Normally we celebrate it with a, “Hey, good job buddy,” and move on with the day, but this one was different. This one he wanted to hold on to.
The reason he wanted to keep this crumpled sheet of paper that had gone back and forth to home and school for a month or so was because of the last name on the bottom of the page. The last name on the page that my son had read to was one of our high school hockey players. Being a young hockey player, he looks up to the boys that are further along in their hockey careers than he is: the squirts, peewees, bantams and high schoolers.
It probably didn’t seem like much to the hockey team to listen to first-graders read, sometimes stumbling with their pronunciations, but to those first-graders it meant a lot.
Like this reading partnership that the first-graders have with the hockey team, so our Christian walk is to be. We are not on this journey alone, we are to be in community as we follow Christ.
Some will be new to the faith, learning and sometimes stumbling with their “words.” Others will be more advanced in their journey. They may be the squirts, peewees or bantams; each level gaining a new skill or insight into who they are called to be. At each stage, we are encouraged to do this with others, helping those who are new to the faith while looking to those further along in their walk.
In I Corinthians 11:1, Paul writes to the church in Corinth, “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.” Paul lived this out in his own ministry. As we read the New Testament and see how Paul engaged with the community, he didn’t just preach the Good News, but lived it. He found others and poured into their lives, walked alongside them physically and spiritually. He prayed for and wrote to them when they were separated.
In books such as I and II Timothy and Titus, we see how those Paul mentored and filled special roles in the early church. This man who is credited with being the human author of much of the New Testament took time out of the chaos to pour into the lives of new believers. He took time to look at them and see their special gifts and talents.
That leaves us, the church of today, with the question: How are we doing in this? Are we coming alongside our new-to-the-faith believers and encouraging them? Are we helping them learn the ways of Christ in a caring way? Or on the flip side, are we actively seeking out those who are more advanced in their walk to encourage and challenge us?
As we enter the second month of this new decade, I want to challenge all of us to be like this hockey player, to reach out to others and care for their growth in Christ.