This set of verses from Romans 8:3-5 (NLT) provide us a vivid reminder of how each member of the Triune God has expressed their love for us: “The law of Moses was unable to save us because the weakness of our sinful nature. So God did what the law could not do. He sent his own Son in a body like the bodies we sinners have. And in that body God declared an end to sin’s control over us by giving his Son as a sacrifice for our sins. He did this so that the just requirement of the law would be fully satisfied for us, who no longer follow our sinful nature but instead follow the Spirit. Those who are dominated by the sinful nature think about sinful things, but those who are controlled by the Holy Spirit think about things that please the Spirit.”
This is what inspired me to write today. When Jesus is your personal Lord and Savior, you are given all the opportunities in the world to live a faith-filled life at your fingertips. For within each believer, the Holy Spirit longs to light the way in order for us to follow Jesus. The Holy Spirit focuses us and provides a new perspective based upon God’s point of view.
I think of my spiritual life as being like a smart phone with the flashlight feature. I know the light is there, I just need to choose to use it. I have often tried to get through dark spaces on my own until I remembered and embraced the built-in gift of the light.
In my spiritual life, I know the Holy Spirit became present when I accepted Jesus as my Living Lord and Savior. The Holy Spirit is there to reveal how to live my faith. However, that light is useless unless I allow myself to be guided by it. Much like the flashlight feature found within our phones, God’s plan for us is the provision of the Holy Spirit to aid us in living out our faith daily. It is up to us, however, to embrace the Holy Spirit and accept the enlightenment provided.
Friends, those of us who have been set free from sin through Jesus’ life, death upon the cross and his resurrection three days later, have a new life to cling to. Faith in Jesus was not designed to be a solitary experience. Instead, it was designed to be enlightened through the very real and awesome presence of the Holy Spirit residing in each believer.
I hope you will choose to not stumble along an unlit path, but instead, you will hold onto the Holy Spirit who desires to illuminate it.