It will not be long and we will experience that first snow of the year! The snow falls and soon we see the cars down in ditches.
For centuries thinkers of all kinds have used the idea of ditches as a metaphor for two ideas that were both wrong, but were on opposite sides of the truth. The Pharisees and the Herodians hoped to get Jesus stuck in just such a ditch.
The Pharisees and the Herodians hoped to present Jesus with two ditches with no road in between. They asked: “Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?” If Jesus said no, then the Herodians would have the evidence they needed to get Jesus arrested. If Jesus said yes, then He would instantly become unpopular with the people who hated the Roman occupation. Either way, Jesus would be out of the picture and life could return to the way it was before.
Of course Jesus saw through their plan immediately.
When Jesus said, “Therefore render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s,” he was telling us that Caesar and all government is God’s instrument at work in the physical world.
Now, as interesting as this little run-in was, and as nice as it is to know that faithful Christians are also faithful citizens of the civil authorities, surely there is more to learn from Matthew 22:15-22.
Here is where context comes to our aid. This little run-in took place in the temple on the Tuesday before Jesus was crucified.
The people in the one ditch say, “I am good enough to get into heaven.” The people in the other ditch say, “I am not good enough to get into heaven.” Every time we look to our self, we get pulled into one of these two ditches. As long as it is up to me, I am in a ditch.
The people in the ditch are right about one thing: We can’t live the perfect life needed for eternal salvation, but Jesus did. He did all the things that we confess in the creed and did them all for us — to pull us up out of the ditch that leads to hell and up onto the road that leads to eternal life.
Jesus said, “Therefore render … to God the things that are God’s.” With His sacrificial death, Jesus rendered to God the payment for the sin of the world — that is every sin — for every person who has ever lived — for every person who lives now — and for every person who will ever live until the end of time. He has paid for your sin. He has paid for my sin. All our sins are paid in full.
May this be the Peace that God places in your life and the understanding of what it means to be His child!