This morning, after a six-month hiatus, I decided to go back to my 5:15 a.m. workout group. After the lockdown in mid-March, all the gyms had to close, and I switched to running. Even after the gyms opened back up, I continued to hit the pavement as my choice of exercise. Yet as the sun started to rise later and later, I decided the time had come. So today, I woke up at a quarter to 5, donned my workout clothes, and sailed into Anytime Fitness.
The class only had three people: the instructor, another student, and me. But from the moment I walked in, we all overflowed with joy and excitement. We had not seen one another in six months! We had so much to catch up on! We barely started the workout on time, and when we finished, we probably stayed after another 15 minutes just to chat. Even though we had to stay far apart and kept the windows wide open, it felt so good to finally see one another again.
The coronavirus took (and continues to take) a lot away from us. Yet now that things have started to ease a bit more towards normal, let us remember to give thanks. Give thanks for the people we can see face to face. Cherish every human interaction. Treat every person you meet, whether it’s the grocery store lady or your doctor or your nurse or the person who cuts your hair or anyone else, with compassion, kindness and love. Truly, we never know when life circumstances will take those blessed moments away from us.
I am reminded of the story in the Bible in which Jesus heals 10 men with leprosy. In that culture, if you had leprosy, you had to quarantine yourself. You had to live alone, outside of town, and you could not see family and friends. As far as a social life, people with leprosy could only associate with other people who also had leprosy. When they did walk through town, they had to cover their upper lip and shout “Unclean! Unclean!”, so that everyone knew to stay far away from them. (Leviticus 13) Sound familiar?
So one day, 10 people with leprosy hear about this guy Jesus. They hear that he can do something for them. So, they go up to him, and, standing at a proper, social distance away, they yell, “Jesus, master, have mercy on us!” Luke 17:13b. Jesus responds with compassion. He tells them to go and visit the priest, and while on their way, they all become healed. As soon as one of the men realizes that he no longer has leprosy, he turns around, falls at Jesus’ feet, and thanks him profusely. Not only has Jesus healed him from a physical illness, but he has also healed him from shame and isolation. The man overflows with a grateful heart.
So, every step we take towards experiencing normal life once again, I invite us to give thanks. For every human interaction, for every day that we have our health and our strength, let us fall at the feet of Jesus, and give him thanks. Amen.