My wife and I love eating grapefruit in the morning. It’s not only delicious, but it’s also a healthy way to get our daily intake of vitamin C. But the benefits of eating grapefruit are more than just vitamin C alone. According to health experts, grapefruit also provide us with vitamin A, potassium, fiber and so on. As you can see, eating something as simple as a citrus fruit can be a great benefit to most people.
In Revelation 22:2, we find a tree which it is said will give “twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit every month.” That’s going to be quite a sight. I hope I get to taste of those wonderful fruits. However appetizing as that sounds, there’s another type of fruit that the New Testament mentions that doesn’t grow on trees. It’s the fruit of the Holy Spirit.
Just like a grapefruit, which is one fruit with many nutritional benefits, so is the fruit of the Spirit. It contains many spiritual nutrients such as “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, (and) self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23). Just as its name suggests, this is not a fruit that we can cultivate out of our own doing. It’s a gift that is planted within our hearts, as we yield to the sweet influence of Jesus through the Spirit. The closer we come to Jesus, the sweeter the fruit we will be able to yield.
May we add time with Jesus to our daily diet, so we can develop fruit that is pleasing to the Lord and attractive to those around us.