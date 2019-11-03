Confrontation is never easy. Science shows that the stress of confrontation decreases our ability to think rationally. The key to helpful confrontation lies in the heart.
The apostle Paul tasked Timothy with the tough assignment of confronting false teachers who were undercutting the sound doctrine of the gospel. His insight transforms our confrontations in 1 Timothy 1:5: “The goal of this command is love, which comes from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.”
The lesson here is to confront ourselves before we confront others. We do this by asking, “Am I approaching this person with love?”
We understand this better when we realize that, in the New Testament, there are three different Greek words translated as “love.” There is friendship love, romantic love, and there is God’s love. This last word for God’s love — agape, pronounced “uh-gah-pay” — is the word Paul uses. This is critical.
God’s (agape) love is something that God gives to us. If you know Christ, you have access to God’s love 24/7. God’s love takes the edge off your nerves in conflict. Knowing that God loves both you and the other person helps you to have a heart of love in the confrontation. God’s (agape) love is the heart of helpful confrontation.
A doctor uses a stethoscope to listen to your heart. Paul gives us three qualities to listen to our hearts:
- First, he writes of how love “comes from a pure heart.” So we ask ourselves, “Are my motives pure in this confrontation?"
- Second, he writes of a “good conscience.” So we ask, “Am I acting like Jesus in this conflict?”
- Third, he mentions a “sincere faith.” Here we ask, “Am I honestly trusting God to work this for good?”
These three qualities are the stethoscope we can all use to know if we act out of God’s love or not.
By God’s help, we can create helpful conversations.