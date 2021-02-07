“Do not throw me away in old age. As my strength fails, do not forsake me ... But as for me, I will always keep hoping. I will keep adding to my praise for you.” (Psalm 71:9, 14)
This is a frustrating time to be a senior citizen, especially for those who are living in a care facility. It’s hard enough not being able to live at home anymore. It’s been extra hard recently when they can’t even receive visitors, or sometimes they have to stay in their rooms because of this pandemic that we’re all tired of dealing with.
I’ve heard several older adults express the concerns that they don’t know why they are still here. They can’t do so many things they used to do. They will ask why God doesn’t just take them home now. If you’re not going through times like these right now, remember we’re all getting older. Someday you may find yourself in a similar position.
The psalmist in our scripture reading understood those days were coming. He was already praying that his Lord wouldn’t forsake him when he reached old age. He knew the day would come when his strength would start to fail and he couldn’t take care of himself. Who would provide for his needs then? He prayed that his Lord wouldn’t fail him when that day arrived.
Take heart, the Lord hears our prayer. His answer is expressed so beautifully in Hebrews 13:4: “Never will I leave you, never will I forsake you.” Our Lord is telling his people; don’t even think about your Lord leaving you. It has never happened in the past and there are no circumstances where it could ever happen in the future.
God’s mercy and love are unconditional and unending. That doesn’t mean our lives will be free from troubles. But God sent his own son, Jesus, to remove your greatest need. Jesus sacrificed his life to save us all from our sins. Our Lord, who loved us enough to do that, will continue to be with us in all situations.
Even if you’re wondering why you are still here, or if you’re worried that your strength is failing, be assured God’s strength will never fail. Trust in the Lord God. He will never forsake you. That promise is true, no matter what your age.
Our Lord tells us to just keep hoping in him. Keep trusting that he hasn’t forgotten you. He has work for you to do no matter what your circumstances are. Keep praying for yourself, your loved ones and for the ministry of God’s Word here and throughout the world. Let your faith show to the people you encounter. Let them see how important your Lord is to you and the difference he made in your life. That’s especially important to do for those who still don’t know Jesus. They need to believe in Jesus and his promise of eternal life, just as you do. Help them to trust always in the Lord. He will never fail you.