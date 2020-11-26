When you think of Thanksgiving, you might be thinking of a big meal with family and friends, or a Black Friday mob rushing into a store, or maybe someone still thinks of the first Thanksgiving with the pilgrims and Native Americans?
But, the real giving of thanks originated in Genesis 8:20, when Noah and his family came out of the ark and gave thanks with a sacrifice. Why was offering thanks the first thing he did after coming out of the ark? Because they were thankful for being saved from the flood!
In I Thessalonians 5:18, the Word of God tells us, “in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
The sinful nature of man is ungrateful, selfish and greedy. But when Jesus comes into your life He changes you and gives you purpose. That’s what causes you to give Jesus the thanks.
“Now thanks be to God for His Gift, (precious) beyond telling (His indescribable, inexpressible, free Gift)” 2 Corinthians 9:15 AMPC.
Jesus is the best gift anyone could ever receive. I am forever thankful for Jesus coming into my life at the age of 8. When I begin to think about all the blessings throughout my life, I am amazed. Here are a few things I’m thankful for:
I am thankful, that I was born into a Christian home with loving parents. I give Jesus thanks that I was born healthy and have never had a broken bone. That’s a promise you can have, “He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken.” Psalm 34:20 AMPC. I thank Jesus for filling me with His Holy Spirit that empowers me to do what I cannot do (Acts 1:8).
I give the Father thanks for my pastors and the men and women of God who have taught me. I thank Jesus for the trials and challenges that have developed me into the servant of God that I am today. James 1:2-4 tells us to rejoice whenever we encounter trials, because it causes you to grow into the person God wants you to be.
“May the thought of this cause you to jump for joy, even though lately you’ve had to put up with the grief of many trials. But these only reveal the sterling core of your faith, which is far more valuable than gold that perishes, for even gold is refined by fire. Your authentic faith will result in even more praise, glory, and honor when Jesus the Anointed One is revealed.” 1 Peter 1:6-7 TPT
Don’t allow yourself to get bitter when things don’t seem to go your way, instead remind yourself of all the good things Jesus has done for you and thank Him for them.
I am also grateful for God calling me into the ministry to preach the good news of Christ! It is my honor and privilege to represent my Lord.