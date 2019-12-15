“And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7).
Luke goes to great lengths to place the birth of Jesus into a historical context. God came to earth, in history, in the flesh of a baby named Jesus. Rome was ruled by Caesar Augustus; the Roman governor of Syria was Quirinius; a census was imposed so that taxes could be collected, causing people to shuffle their way to their ancestral homes — and, in this case, Joseph travels with Mary to Bethlehem because “he was descended from the house and family of David” (2:4).
But when they arrived, “there was no place for them in the inn.” On the surface of things, there were no rooms because of the census. Too many descendants of King David had already flooded the town — and Joseph, evidently, forgot to call ahead for a reservation. And yet, there is something more profound about this little phrase than simply a temporary overcrowding that filled all the hotels and Airbnbs of Bethlehem.
“There was no place for them in the inn” foreshadows the whole event of Jesus: his birth, life and death. God would come in the flesh for the purposes of saving humanity from its sin and from all the self-inflicted destruction accompanying it, and what would humanity do with this outrageously merciful act? Aside from a small band of disciples, and others who experienced Jesus’ healing, loving regard and salvation, he would be rejected. There would be no room for God’s interjection into the world. No parades. No joyous cheering. No trumpet fanfares. No hoopla at all. Just an ultimate rejection.
And things don’t change much. There is still “no room,” for there’s too much competition: The busyness of life that demotes him to peripheral status, the hotly contested political ugliness of our day, and always other religions and philosophies that vie for positions of equality with him, or even of superiority. “There was no room for him in the inn.”
But the good news is this: He comes anyway — in the historical concrete of Bethlehem and in the present moment of your life. Nestling and burrowing his way into your heart, bearing Gospel gifts for you: forgiveness, healing and salvation. And just as he didn’t wait until the world had room for him then, so too now, ready or not, he comes to invade you with faith, hope and love.
Go to church this Christmas. Hear the Gospel story. Let it warm your heart and change it, too.