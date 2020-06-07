I remember back in the ’80s when the “No Fear” gear and T-shirts were the “in thing.” Do you? Well, the “no fear” for all times is Christ, not man. Let me explain.
In Joshua 1:6-18 (KJV), four times Joshua is told to be strong and courageous, because God is with him. God tells Joshua not to fear. He was going into a land that God had promised them through Abraham and Moses, but their leader, Moses, had just died, and Joshua was now the leader. Times were uncertain, the future in question. They really didn’t know what they were facing. Sound familiar?
God’s promise to us today is that in Christ we will someday spend eternity with Him. Wow! So the Lord is telling us that we need to stand strong and unafraid in these uncertain times, focusing only on Him, not the world. No fear!
In 2 Timothy 1:7, we are told that God did not give us a spirit of worldly fear, but power to overcome the world through Christ, love that is Godly love, and a sound mind. The fear we see today is the fear of a “virus” and so on. That fear is creating chaos and disorder everywhere. Is that having a sound mind?
You see Satan uses fear to control, to kill, to destroy, but the fear of the Lord gives us freedom. Christ has told us that in Him alone, you can be free. Amen.
In Matthew 10:26-28, Christ tells us not to fear those that kill the body but can’t kill the soul (man). We are to fear the one that can destroy the body and the soul in Hell. That is godly, reverential fear. So then, we are to fear the Lord, not the world. No fear!
Christ in John 14:27-28 tells us that he is giving us His peace. Not worldly peace, but a peace that passes understanding. That peace is from knowing that whether here or in heaven, we will be with the Lord. Isn’t that awesome?
God can and will turn all things unto His glory. As a brother or sister in the Lord, you can be assured of that. If you are reading this and are not a believer in Christ, in John 14:6 Christ tells us, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh to the Father but by me.”
Faith in Christ over fear of the world? Peace? It will only come through Christ!