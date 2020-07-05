What happens when you totally yield yourself to the Holy Spirit? What is possible when you fully surrender to let Him in and fill you up with His presence and power? Let’s read Ephesians 3:14-21 (TPT translation).
God says he can do super abundantly, far over and above all that we can ask or think. What is it you need God to do in your life? What is the desire of your heart? What is the vision for your life? God can and wants to do so much more.
When I first began to experience these truths, I needed God to restore some things in my life. I needed God to give me His love for people that were not easy for me to love. When I asked Jesus by the power of the Holy Spirit to put that love in me, He did. I had no joy and needed Jesus to fill me with his Joy, and He did (Psalm 16:11, Nehemiah 8:10, Hebrews 1:9). I needed to be set free from fear, and He did. I learned that what I had received from the Holy Spirit was far greater than anything else the world had to offer.
We have a vision that God is going to set the whole of Minnesota on fire for Jesus. We believe it’s starting right here in the Greater Hutchinson area and will spread all around the state. But it’s going to take people who are flooded with the power of God. Totally diffused with God’s power (Acts 2:1-4, Galatians 3:5, Amplified Bible, classic edition).
What does it mean to be diffused? It means that something has completely saturated something else, it permeates something, it’s been flooded with something. Jesus wants every believer to be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit. It’s not just for some, it’s for all (Acts 2:39).
“And if the Spirit of Him who raised up Jesus from the dead dwells in you, (then) He Who raised up Christ Jesus from the dead will also restore to life your mortal (short-lived, perishable) bodies through His Spirit Who dwells in you” Romans 8:11 (Amplified Bible, classic edition). God wants to heal and restore your body to health.
If you will allow the Holy Spirit to fill you, to flood you, to be diffused in Him, and you receive what God wants to do in you, then you will realize that you have been healed, delivered, empowered to prosper, have direction, and have His wisdom.
We have seen Jesus heal backs, ankles, feet, ears, shoulders, knees and so on. We have seen people receive debts paid, cars received, and promotions by the favor of God. We have seen the power of the Holy Spirit deliver people from depression, anxiety and other addictions. Come and see what Jesus has in store for you. What have you got to lose? In His Presence is everything you need.