When I consider the events of the past year, hope is not usually the first word that comes to mind. In many ways, this year has been a great struggle for many of us. People have lost connection with each other, lost jobs, or even lost loved ones. It has been a challenging time.
But in the midst of struggle, there is reason for hope. You’ve probably heard it said over the years that there is always a “silver lining,” and I think the Bible gives a silver lining, even in the midst of 2020. So as we enter into the customarily celebratory season of Christmas, I thought it would be helpful to consider where it is that we can find hope. Where does our hope come from?
Romans 5:8 describes this hope vividly, saying “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were sinners, Christ died for us.” I think this verse gives us two reasons we can find hope in God himself.
First, we see that we can find hope in God’s character. He gave himself up for people who did not deserve it. When we are called “sinners,” that means we have turned from him. We’ve messed up, and we have willingly put distance between us and God. A few verses later, we are called God’s enemies because of that sin. But because God is good, he chose to redeem us. He chose to save us from ourselves, and from our own sin. And this will never change.
In addition, we can find hope in what God has done. God is not just an example of virtue for us to follow. He doesn’t rule from some heavenly throne, laughing at our foibles and follies. Instead, when he saw us struggling powerlessly to earn our own righteousness, he decided to enter the fray. This is the story of Christmas. Jesus, in all his glory, is God himself. And instead of waiting for humanity to earn our way to him, he came down to Earth on a rescue mission. He was born in a stable, in a manger, in a little backwater town. And he did this knowing full well what his purpose would be. To die for you. To sacrifice himself for you.
And these things have been evident from the very beginning. God is good and he is unchanging. He’s been that way from the beginning. In fact, when the world began, God made the world good. Over and over he said it. It is good. It’s good. It’s very good.
So if you need hope this Christmas, look no further than the one for whom the holiday was named: Christ. He is the king who has come. And he brings the greatest gift of all: hope. Hope for salvation. Hope for eternal life. Hope to know what the true meaning of love is, and a love that can never be taken away.