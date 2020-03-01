We all have our favorite definition of a hypocrite. Many define it as someone who says one thing and does another. I prefer to describe it as any form of self-justification, lying and excusing who and what we are inside, and we all do that. We all engage in comparing ourselves to others and coming to the convenient conclusion that we are of a more righteous ilk than the one to whom we compare ourselves.
One person goes to church and feels pretty good about himself by comparison to those who do not. Another does not go because he deems those in church to be hypocrites and feels pretty good about himself in comparison. One of the two is more obedient to the Word of God to remember the Sabbath day, but neither have the right to claim some righteousness.
If there is going to be any comparison it must be against the perfect form of God’s Holy Law. Compared to God’s standards, not one of us has a claim to fame. As a matter of fact, all our mouths are shut and there is only room for repentance. For all have sinned and the wages of sin is death, St. Paul writes.
We have begun the season of Lent. We will see the sign of ashes on foreheads around town and perhaps even on TV. The ashes symbolize death, the result of sin.
There is only one who is righteous: Jesus. He did die, but this one would not return to dust. He, the holy one, would rise from the dead, paying the price for the sin of the world. The ashes on the forehead this week will be in the shape of the cross. There is life for us through His death. There is never life or justification in our actions or lack thereof. To claim otherwise is the height of hypocrisy;.
God reminds us in Joel 2:12-13, “return to me with all your heart, with fasting, with weeping, and with mourning; and rend your hearts and not your garments.”
Return to the Lord, your God, for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.
Forget putting on an outward show or making excuses. Neither your heart nor mine are as pure as we would like to think, and compared to Jesus that becomes glaringly clear. God calls us to come back — to return. There is in Jesus forgiveness and life. It is time to rend the heart and stop the hypocrisy that comes from mouths trying to cover up what is really inside. It is time to tell the truth and hear the Word spoken to you from God in Jesus, “In the stead and by the command of God I forgive you all your sins, in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.”
God’s doors are open to all with the broken and contrite heart of repentance for sin. He will give you a new heart, and a new song in your heart — The song of victory in Jesus!