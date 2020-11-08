“Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do.”
These words were spoken by our Lord on the cross. It is something that we don’t think about much, but should. Our unforgiveness affects us over the course of our lifetimes in both our physical and mental health.
As believers in Christ, we are instructed by the Lord to forgive those that offend us. Peter asked the question in Matthew 18:21-22, “How many times should we forgive?” Christ’s answer was “until seventy times seven,” or in our understanding, always. It is a command for us to forgive others, not an option as we like to think. Our Lord asked His Father on the cross to forgive them even though they had no true understanding what they were doing. Think for a moment of times when someone has offended you unknowingly. You are called by our Lord to forgive them, even then.
Now let us move on to what unforgiveness does to us. Ephesians 4:26–27 tells us that it is OK to be angry. The catch is that in that anger, do not sin. Revenge is sin. So is unforgiveness, and it leads to where we do not want to go. Next the passage tells us that we are not to let the sun go down on our wrath. Today, often times wrath is replaced with the word rage (uncontrolled anger). We open the door for the enemy to mess with us both physically and emotionally by letting stuff go on and on. Then pretty soon there seems to be no turning back. In truth, we can never turn back without Christ in our life.
Unforgiveness leads to anger, then bitterness, then rage, then hate, and that is where the Devil gets his foothold. That is the point where it is now on us, not them, because the Devil can drive things in that rage that we never thought possible. You see rage, by definition, is uncontrollable anger.
Why then is it now on us? 1 John 3:15 tells us that if you hate someone, you are a murderer. Look it up if you don’t believe me. Murderers will not make it to Heaven. Now as a believer we are the ones who are out of right standing.
Right after the Lord’s prayer in Matthew 6:14-15, the Lord commands us to forgive those who have trespassed against us, and He will forgive us before God in Heaven. He goes on to say that if you do not forgive then He will not forgive. Wow. Most people have never read that. So then if the Lord will not forgive us, is it a salvation issue?
Please, get right with those who have hurt you or offended, it could be a matter of life or death. Christ is the only way that we are capable of forgiving. After you have forgiven them, forgive yourself. Jesus Christ is the only “Way.”