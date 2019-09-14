Amazon was the first to put a smart speaker in the home. They were quickly followed by Google and then Microsoft and Apple. Not to be left out, Samsung is supposed to start selling their own smart speaker later this year. Today, millions of people use their smart speakers to turn on and off their lights, TVs, smart vacuums, thermostats and just about every other thing you could think of.
And it’s not just smart speakers. Assistants are built into every smart phone and computer. Every day, billions of commands are given to these assistants. To help the assistants better understand commands, companies send audio samples off to contractors to be transcribed. Comparing what the assistant thinks was said to what actually was said makes the assistant better at understanding us.
The problem is that most of us don’t know that it’s happening. The terms and conditions that we agree to contain the option for them to sample our recordings for transcription. Further, we’re all automatically opted in to having our audio sent off so we have to explicitly opt out. If this is something that you’re concerned about, a quick search on how to opt out of audio transcriptions for your assistant should point you to how to opt out of it.
Apple made headlines recently because one of their contractors that listen to Siri recordings spoke out saying that a large percentage of the recordings they listen to are accidental activations. They were listening to intimate moments between couples, fights and many other situations, but in none of them was the assistant intentionally activated by speaking the activation phrase (hey Google/Siri, for instance). The assistant activated because it thought it heard the activation phrase. We later found out that Apple was the only company that didn’t let you opt out of having your conversations transcribed. They added that option in response to criticism.
That story turned into what I can only assume is an attempt to grab positive headlines, because a bill was recently introduced that would fine these companies up to $40,000 per recording of any user that doesn’t give their permission.
The Automatic Listening Exploitation Act would also give the user the ability to demand that the company deletes the recording. We’ve yet to see if the Amazons or Googles will lobby to try to kill the bill, but I doubt it. Permission could be seen as having been granted when we agree to the terms and conditions that include the ability for them to sample audio from our assistant.
The bill also makes special exceptions for improvements to speech recognition and natural language understanding as well as speech patterns, vocabulary and personal preferences. So essentially this bill will do nothing since any company that is recording your assistant commands can claim that it’s doing so in order to improve the assistant.
All of this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t use them. I have a few in my house and it’s very convenient to turn on and off lamps that I’d normally have to walk over to. I recently learned that I could watch the video feed from my backyard camera on my smart TV.
These devices can improve your life, and if you’re worried about an errant conversation being heard by a contractor you can just opt out of that.