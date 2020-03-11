Widespread use of the internet is three decades old and it seems that no matter how much faster our computers get they stay the same speed. This happens for a variety of reasons.
Software becomes more bloated as more and more features are added and so it requires a faster computer to run at the same speed. The features we have today would tax a computer from 10 years ago. And a lot of people unknowingly install adware, malware or just a run-of-the-mill virus. These things are going to eat up resources on your machine.
Malware and viruses are terms that are mostly interchangeable. In the past, a virus would be something that actively destroys things on your computer. It may delete all of your photos or it may make keyboard input impossible, but it’s something that you’ll notice right away and it’ll make your life miserable.
We don’t see those much anymore since people who write viruses figured out that they could use them to make money. Now they might encrypt all your files and ask for ransom — hence the phrase ransomware — to decrypt them. They could also decide to install a crypto miner to use your machine to mine bitcoin while you’re not using it. Or perhaps it’ll just steal your bank login information. These new attacks fall under the malware umbrella.
Adware also falls under the malware umbrella, but it’s something else. Adware is something that you install, such as a toolbar in your browser that you downloaded because it has recipes (don’t do that folks), which tracks your behavior and websites you visit and then displays ads to you (like in that toolbar you downloaded). All of that behavior eats up cycles on your CPU, forcing other programs to wait and making your computer slower. It’s not limited to toolbars, it could be a stock ticker or a low-effort game that was given away for free.
Android is the most popular operating system in the world, so it’s the operating system attacked the most for adware and malware. Your PC running Windows is also going to be targeted a lot. But it might surprise you that Macs are now twice as likely to have adware on them as their PC cousins. There are several reasons for this.
First, yes, your Mac can get a virus. A rather famous one made the rounds eight years ago. Macs are not inherently safer than a PC, but they were historically so outnumbered by PCs that it made no sense to target them.
That brings me to the second reason: Today, macOS makes up a sizable chunk of the computer OS pie, so effort spent on macOS malware and adware is not wasted. The third reason is that people who buy Macs often have more disposable income, so it makes sense to try to target them with adware specifically.
There are several ways to avoid malware and adware. The first is to stop installing things that you don’t need. You don’t need those toolbars.
Another thing to do is run a good, un-intrusive antivirus program. Windows has one built in by Microsoft. It’s free and very good. You can also get a good, free scanner from Malwarebytes that works for all major operating systems. They have a paid version that will actively monitor your computer, but you can use it for free to run scans periodically to remove malware from your computer.