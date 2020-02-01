Apple made headlines a few years ago for throttling their iPhones after the phone reached a certain age. The reason for that was the battery.
After a couple years of use, the battery wouldn’t have as much capacity and certain tasks from the CPU would ask for a spike in power, which the battery didn’t have, causing the phone to turn off. To prevent this from happening, Apple decided to throttle the CPU of older phones so that they wouldn’t turn off, but the trade off was that your older phone was now a lot slower than it used to be.
This was controversial for two main reasons. The first and most important reason was that Apple did this without telling us. People had the feeling that their phone was slowing down, and it took someone writing an app that measures the current frequency (speed) of the CPU. Many people noticed that their current frequency was about half of what it should have been. Apple responded when presented with this proof.
The second reason for the controversy was how Apple decided to throttle iPhones. They simply looked at the age of the phone and decided to throttle it, even if the battery was still in good shape. A lot of people had their phones throttled for no good reason.
Yes, your phone can be old and still have a battery that is in good shape. I’m sure many of you got a new phone or tablet over the holidays, so I’ll tell you how to preserve the battery in your new device. Keep in mind that this applies to all devices with modern lithium-ion batteries such as phones, tablets, laptops and so on.
The best thing to do to preserve the battery on your device is to drain the battery to 50 percent and then keep it there. A few laptops have this feature built in. They’ll notice that you’re using the laptop plugged in most of the time and offer to drain the battery to 50 percent for you and keep it there. That option isn’t available on any phone or tablet that I know of, nor do I think I would want to take advantage of it since I don’t know how much battery power I’ll need when I go out.
Since it’s not reasonable to keep the battery of your phone or tablet at 50 percent, the second best thing you can do for battery life is to keep it plugged in as much as you can. Battery life degrades when batteries go through cycles. You can prevent batteries from going through cycles by keeping them charged. Most phones today have wireless charging built in so it’s convenient to just plop them on the charger when you’re not using them. You can buy good wireless chargers for less than $20.
One of the things Apple did in response to the throttling controversy was provide us with a battery health check in the settings menu. This will tell you how much total capacity (not the current charge) your phone has now compared to when it was new. Generally speaking, when the capacity goes below 80 percent you need a new battery.
My iPhone is around nine months old now and it’s capacity is still at 100 percent. My old iPhone that I replaced at 30 months old was at 96 percent. I do this by always charging it. At work I put my phone on a charger. At home I put my phone on a charger. The key to keeping your battery in good health is to always be charging.