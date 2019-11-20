Every time it happens I find it annoying. I’ll be in a group chat and eventually someone adds another person to it and the messages go from blue bubbles to green bubbles. Those green bubbles signify a decrease in chat quality both in terms of features offered and resolution of photos or videos sent. There is also some confusion about why we get green bubbles versus blue bubbles. Some people think it depends on which carrier you have or the country you live in, but that’s not the case.
If you own an iPhone, your text messages go through the iMessage app, and when you text someone else with an iPhone your text goes through Apple’s messaging protocol instead of the regular text message protocol. That means that your text messages are encrypted, you can send high-fidelity video and photos, and lots of other features baked into the iMessage app.
The fact that you are using iMessage is signified by the use of blue bubbles in the conversation. If everyone in the chat is using iMessage, the chat will be blue bubbles. If someone you are chatting with doesn’t have an iPhone, the chat will ‘downgrade’ to the regular text message protocol and is signified by the use of green bubbles. The difference is considered large enough to some that they’ll exclude people with Android phones from group chats.
The only way to get around this issue is to use a third party messaging app such as Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. But everyone in chat has to use that app, and it’s rather difficult to convince all of your friends to use a different messaging app.
The lack of any good competition for iMessage (in the U.S. anyway) has made it the de facto standard for iPhone users. Google has made and killed so many messaging apps that it’s not worth it to convince people to use a new one because it might be dead in two years. Microsoft hasn’t done much with Skype, and WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are both by Facebook.
Google and the major carriers are trying to change that. Rather than the solution be yet another messaging app from Google that will be abandoned in a few years time, the normal text messaging protocol will be upgraded. The upgrade has been coined Rich Communication Service, or RCS.
RCS promises to provide an enhanced text messaging experience similar to what users of iPhones have with iMessage. For this updated messaging protocol to work, it requires that the carrier your phone connects to, the carrier of the recipient, and the operating system (Android or iOS at this point) of the phone all support RCS.
Currently the major U.S. carriers support a subset of RCS features, so it’s not completely rolled out yet and won’t be in the near future. As a stopgap, Google has rolled some of the features out to the Android Messages app so that you can enjoy the enhanced features if you and your friends are all using the Android Messages app.
There’s no word on if Apple plans to support RCS, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they took their time in supporting it, but I also imagine that they’ll eventually support it when enough Android phones and the major U.S. carriers support it.
Texting with an iPhone is texting done right. It’s a shame it’s taken so long for a suitable alternative to show up for Android users. I just hope it sticks.