You’ve probably heard the joke many times: The only purpose built-in web browsers such as Safari and Edge serve is to download other browsers.
While it is a tired joke, it is also true. Most people use Chrome these days. Depending on where you look, Chrome has anywhere from more than 55 percent of market share to more than 65 percent of market share. Those differences are accounted for by each site reporting on slightly different metrics — some are reporting worldwide while others report based on country, some are reporting mobile only, and so on. That’s a good thing for Google and their free browser, it could be considered a bad thing for us.
Depending on where you look, the next closest browser is Safari, probably boosted from mobile users, at around 15 percent, or Firefox at around 10 percent. That’s a huge gap between the first- and second-place browsers.
There are a lot of websites that work properly in Chrome but not in other browsers. This is because a company might test their website in Chrome and nothing else. With the lead that Chrome has, Google can make whatever changes it wants without worrying what the user thinks.
One such change is how Chrome treats ad blockers. They’re not going to work nearly as well in the future on Chrome. The same is true of Safari. Google makes money on ads, so it’s an easy choice for them to neuter ad blockers in their free browser. Many people won’t notice and will keep using Chrome anyway. Many people who do notice will keep using Chrome because it’s what they know.
Google’s lead also means that it can be lackadaisical when it comes to improvements.
I’ll not claim that the Chrome developer team is lazy, I’m sure they’re all hard workers. But there are issues that seemed to be ignored for years. It’s only recently that Chrome has become less of a memory and battery hog. Fixing those issues would’ve elevated the user experience greatly, but why do that when people will use it anyway. This dominance is also bad because it allows Google to tell the world what the standards are for the internet. If Chrome makes a change then the rest of the browsers will have to follow suit.
If you don’t want to use Chrome there are plenty of other options. However, many other browsers are also based on Chromium, the open source project that Chrome is based on. Microsoft’s Edge will be in the future. If you include the other browsers based on Chromium, the market share goes up to more than 70 percent. This is what’s called a browser monoculture. This is bad because any issues in Chromium will propagate out to all the Chromium-based browsers. It’s also bad because of all the aforementioned reasons in this column.
It’s apt to compare Chrome today to Microsoft’s Windows in the ’90s and 2000s. Everyone uses it because everyone uses it, and those other options don’t work as well because they’re not as well supported because not many people use those other options. That market dominance allowed Microsoft to become complacent and miss out on both the search and mobile changes in computing.
Chrome’s dominance in the market allows Google to abuse its position, ignore issues with user experience and be complacent when it comes to innovation. Let’s hope that just because Google can, doesn’t mean Google will.
If you’d rather use a nonChromium-based browser, then Firefox or Safari are your best options as they’ll be the best supported of the other browsers.