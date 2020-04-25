A recent poll of U.K. residents showed that only 9 percent of them wanted things to go back to the way they were after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. The lockdown issued in various countries has resulted in some changes that may persist. Maybe it’s because we’re going to have a slow transition as the restrictions are lifted.
Many governors have already intimated that when the lockdown is lifted, it won’t be a complete lift of all restrictions. If that were to happen we would expect a large increase in new coronavirus cases as people start to go back to restaurants, bars and nightclubs. My guess is that when the restrictions are lifted, a very low occupancy rate for restaurants will still be in place and large gatherings will remain outright banned. But there have been some positives of the lockdown.
The air in our skies is cleaner than it has been in a long, long time. Neighborhoods and communities have come together to support one another in ways that haven’t been seen in decades. Remote working (for those who can) is now the norm, which saves commute time. These are just some of the positives that those U.K. residents have pointed out that they want to remain after the pandemic is over. There are also a few interesting things that have popped up because of the lockdown.
Usage of Zoom, a video conferencing application, has skyrocketed. People are staying at home but they want to stay connected to friends and family, so they have been turning to video conferencing for that. I find it interesting that Zoom has been chosen when apps such as FaceTime, Skype and Google’s Duo all support video chat between multiple people and have for a long time.
The increase in use has put a spotlight on the poor security built into Zoom. Many bored people are joining random Zoom video chats and causing a nuisance. The company has responded as well as you could expect and has been improving security very quickly. But there are alternatives if you want to look at one.
For a brief time last week, the Folding@home project was the world’s most powerful supercomputer. Folding@home is a program that anyone can run on their computer. It’s free and it helps researchers get results faster. The program connects your computer to a network of computers, receives instructions and starts crunching numbers. This distributed computing platform allows thousands of computers to be connected, working on the same task. One of the things it’s working on right now is to determine how coronavirus attaches itself to human cells to infect people.
About 30,000 people run Folding@home on a regular basis, but people are bored during the lockdown, and with the good work that Folding@home is doing, 700,000 people have jumped on in the last few weeks. If you have a computer sitting around, consider joining them and help researchers fight the coronavirus. The application gives you control over when it runs and how much processing power it’s allowed to use so it won’t bog down your computer if you don’t want it to.
Libraries have seen a spike in usage as well. If you’re bored on lockdown, consider getting a library card. You can rent more than just books at the library. They have movies, music and a number of other forms of content available for you to check out. Consider supporting your local library, they are important to every community they serve.
As we make our way through this pandemic, consider the things around you that are different because of it. Then consider which of these differences you would like to remain after the pandemic is over. Many of them are a positive impact on our lives.