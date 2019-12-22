Just a few years ago I bought a flagship phone for $699. It was the cheapest version of that phone you could get. It had the least amount of storage and a smaller screen, but it was still a flagship. Other than the screen and storage, it had the same hardware as the more expensive versions. Today that same flagship phone costs $899 or $999, depending on the brand you go with.
If you think that’s expensive, you’re right, and most people agree with you. A new report tells us that fewer than 10 percent of Americans are spending $1,000 or more on a phone.
It seems that Apple, Google and Samsung know that consumers are still very price conscious. All three of them offer a “budget” version of their flagship. And this year, Apple reduced the price of its budget phone. Last year the iPhone Xr was $750, this year the iPhone 11 (the non-pro) is $699. The iPhone 11 is a good value as you get the same processor and two of the three cameras that come on the more expensive pro version.
Samsung released a cheaper version of its Galaxy 10 phone called the 10e, and there are rumors that it will soon be releasing a cheaper version of its Note line too. Google got into the budget game with the Pixel 3a this spring. Hopefully it releases a Pixel 4a next spring.
Finally, there are rumors of an updated iPhone SE next spring. The iPhone SE was a very well received smaller iPhone (it retained the same body and 4-inch screen as the 5s) that had the hardware updated to be the same as was in the iPhone 6s four years ago.
Each of those budget phones has most of the same features as their flagship counterparts and take hundreds of dollars off the price. They are all excellent options and probably provide you the most value for your dollar. But if you really want that flagship phone, there are a couple of ways to get one.
I’m very tempted by the new three-camera setup in the latest iPhone, or the ability to do astrophotography with the newest Pixel, but I don’t want to pay the high prices for these phones. I replaced the phone I purchased a few years ago earlier this year. But instead of buying the newest flagship phone, I bought the previous year’s phone. Last year’s phones are still fantastic and will work well for a long time. If you’re patient, you can have your flagship phone a year later for less money.
If you don’t have the patience to wait a year to buy the phone you want, you could wait for refurbished versions to become available, usually a couple of months after the initial release. Refurbished phones are phones that were defective, taken back by the manufacturer, and repaired to be like new and then sold at a discount. In the case of Apple, you’ll never get a phone with a used storage drive or screen — those will always be new. But any part of the rest of the phone may have come from a phone that was used and found to be defective. I’ve purchased many refurbished electronics and never had an issue with them.
There are also payment plans you can go on. Apple has one that lets you pay $20-$60 per month, and you can get the newest flagship every year. But I don’t recommend adding to your monthly bills unless you are very good at budgeting and know you have the room for the added monthly cost.
Finally, I would suggest that you look outside of the flagship range when considering a new phone. The iPhone SE and Pixel 3a were priced less than $500 brand new. We can hope their replacements will be priced similarly. Samsung, likewise, has a plethora of good phones at every price range. Other manufacturers like Motorola, LG, Sony and many more have phones at every price range that will satisfy your needs for years.