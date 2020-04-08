It turns out there’s a fair amount to do.
Nintendo Switch sales have been booming because people are looking for things to do at home. The Switch is a great system to get since it can easily dock or undock from your TV. It has a built-in screen for handheld mode so when you want to watch something, your kid or significant other can just undock the Switch and use it in handheld mode in another room.
New games come out for the Switch, Playstation, Xbox and your phone every week. If you don’t normally play video games but are curious, I would urge you to check out one of these systems. Playing a video game is no less normal than watching a movie — I’d argue it’s better for your brain since you’re interacting with something instead of passively consuming it. Consider this, every year (especially this year) the video game industry makes more money than movies, TV and music combined.
Speaking of movies and TV, those are more accessible than ever thanks to streaming services. A few studios are releasing movies that would’ve gone to the theater on their services instead. You can find lists online.
Movie and music festivals are canceled too, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out. South by Southwest, which takes place every year in Austin, Texas, has teamed up with Amazon to stream a lot of the movies that would have debuted there. Later this month, any person with an Amazon account will be able to watch it on the Amazon Prime platform. Yes, I did say anyone with an Amazon account, so you won’t have to be a paying member of Amazon Prime to participate. The free Amazon account will work.
If you’re wondering what you can do to help out during this pandemic, there are plenty of ways for you to make a difference. The first and most important is to limit your out-of-the-house activities to only things that are necessary. We need to prevent the spread of this virus. Tens of thousands of people have already died from it, so the best way for you to help out is by not getting it or spreading it.
Second, when going to the store buy only the things you need. Health care workers are having a hard time finding the necessities after a long shift, so let’s try to make their lives a bit easier.
Third, if you can sew or knit, you can make face masks for yourself and others. Several states have moved to advising us to cover our faces when we go out. If you want to use a mask but don’t have one, a scarf will do. You can also google “surgeon general rubber band face mask” to see how he made one out of a regular t-shirt and two rubber bands. After going out, you should wash these items on your washing machine’s hottest setting .
We’re going to be facing this pandemic for several more months, and if we stick together by staying apart we can limit the number of deaths and move up the timeline for reopening restaurants and other businesses. But that can only happen if we all do our part.