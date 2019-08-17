If you walk around downtown in any bigger city, you’ll see dozens of people wearing headphones. There are many different reasons to wear headphones while walking around in a crowd. Some people are listening to music, some are listening to walking directions from their phones, others wear them so they don’t feel obliged to interact with others, or any combination of reasons.
Most headphone wearers use the headphones that come with their phone. In the case of Apple, these are earbuds that sit right next to your ear canal. In the case of almost every other manufacturer, their earbuds actually go inside the ear (think of the ones that have that little rubber circle that you push into your ear). These two different styles have loyal fans. Some prefer the in-ear rubber ones while others like the external earbuds like the Apple ones. If you have no preference, there is an advantage to the in-ear headphones.
Headphones that go in your ear have what’s called a noise isolating effect. Because the headphone is inserted into the ear canal it blocks a lot of external noise from entering. This allows the wearer to hear what’s coming out of the earbud more easily. The other style has no isolating effect, which makes it harder to hear the earbud over the sound of everything else going on. This is a problem because that will force you to turn up the volume to levels that can cause hearing loss over time.
From a medical standpoint, the best kind of headphones to wear are those that go over your ears. Think of the big ones that you see athletes wearing as they walk into a game. These make a good seal around your ears that also creates a noise isolating effect, and they aren’t inserted into your ear, which can cause problems if you’re wearing them too often and for long periods of time. I feel they also produce better sound.
Sony, Bose and Microsoft all make a good version of this type of headphones that also have noise cancellation. Headphones that cancel external noise are even better than ones that just isolate you from external noise, as they’ll allow you to listen at even lower volumes.
Studies have found that people in their 20s are experiencing hearing loss more typically found by people in their 50s. This isn’t a new problem. Users of the popular Sony Walkman had the same problem in the ’80s.
A general rule is that if you hold your earbud at arm’s length, you shouldn’t be able to hear anything coming out of it. If you can, the volume is set to high. An earbud sits either in your ear or right next to it, so you shouldn’t have the volume high enough that you can hear it from a couple of feet away. If your environment requires you to turn the volume up beyond this level, then you should invest in noise isolating and/or canceling headphones.
Most phones actually let you set the maximum volume. An iPhone can produce up to 115 decibels, which is the same as attending a loud concert. You can set your phone’s maximum to a safe volume so that you don’t accidentally raise the volume to unsafe levels.
Also, limit your time listening on earbuds. If you listen at a high volume every day for hours a day, you’ll have more damage than if you’re only listening to them for 15 minutes a day.
As previously mentioned, noise canceling headphones do a wonderful job of allowing you to listen at lower volumes. If you don’t want to buy large, over-the-ear headphones, there are some earbuds that also have noise cancellation built in.
Follow these tips and your ears will thank you decades from now.