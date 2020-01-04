I started writing this column not long into this past decade. It’s interesting to see where we were and where we ended up. Facebook started out as our cool friend and turned into an annoying, nosy neighbor. Microsoft went from that company that exists because old people use it to one of the more exciting companies in tech. Apple proved that you could turn your prices up to 11 and people will still buy your stuff like crazy.
Apple would become the most valuable company in the world, crossing $1 trillion in market cap. Microsoft and Amazon also crossed the $1 trillion threshold shortly thereafter. Let’s not forget about Google. Google still makes most of its money on advertising, but it restructured. Google is now a subsidiary of Alphabet. Google has so many other ventures, and it makes sense to properly segment them from one another. After all, we’re likely to see self-driving cars become popular in the next decade, and Google is at the forefront of that innovation.
In the last 10 years, the one piece of technology that had the biggest impact on our daily lives has been the smartphone. I know smartphones became popular towards the end of the 2000s, but they became ubiquitous in the teens.
Smartphone spec improvements coupled with mobile carrier network speed improvements have allowed a lot of people to forgo a normal computer in favor of a smartphone for all of their computing tasks. Unless you need to write lengthy documents or compile software, a smartphone today can probably take care of all of your needs. I know a lot of people who consume most of their video content on their tiny smart phone screen.
Smartphones have also made things more convenient. In less than a minute I can pull out my phone and have a pizza ordered or ask for a car to drive me from my house to the theater. Smartphones have allowed other companies such as Uber and DoorDash to pop up and become worth billions themselves.
Speaking of convenience, Amazon has supplanted Target as my go-to shopping source. I still go to Target for a lot of stuff, but I buy more and more on Amazon. It’s easier to order something and wait a few days for it than it is to get in the car, drive to Target and hope I find the thing I want. I’ve even started having Whole Foods — purchased by Amazon a few years ago — deliver groceries, now a free service if you’re a prime member.
All of these services cost me more money in exchange for convenience. So I would like to point out that I save a lot of money by not having a cable bill every month. How much do you pay for cable, $200? You can easily replace most of that with a few streaming services and an antenna. You still need to pay for internet, so you’ll not be free of that entire cable bill yet, but there are alternatives coming.
So what’s in store for the ’20s? We know that fast satellite internet should be available in the first half — you can use this to rid yourself of that last remnant of your cable bill. Smart glasses will become a thing. I doubt they’ll replace our phones, but a lot of people will use them in addition to their phones.
Electric cars will become much more popular than they are now. As for self-driving cars, whose to say if they’ll be able to figure out how to get them to work when the roads are covered in snow, but they’ll become more popular in southern states that rarely see bad weather.
What do you think the ’20s will have in store for us?