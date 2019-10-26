It seems like law enforcement in movies and TV shows always have a super fast program for scanning faces of people and then matching those faces to names, addresses, dates of birth and more with 100 percent accuracy. That might seem like science fiction to you, but facial recognition technology is real and it’s widely used. The problem is that it’s not as accurate as it in the movies.
You might think facial recognition is amazing because you use Facebook or Google Photos. Both Facebook and Google have done a lot of work to identify people and things in your photos. If you put your photos in Google Photos and then search for dogs, it’ll do a good job of showing you photos that contain dogs. Google Photos also does a good job of identifying different people and will ask you to name them so that you can search for photos based on name. Facebook has the uncanny ability to suggest people for you to tag in your photos.
But that doesn’t mean facial recognition is ready for law enforcement. In the examples I provided, each company (usually) has several photos of each person that it might want to identify. Your friends have dozens or hundreds of photos of themselves on Facebook in various poses, light and conditions. Facebook has a large and diverse dataset with which to identify people you tag. Facebook can also rely on the fact that people in your photos are more likely to be friends with you, so Facebook can use the fact that someone is your friend when weighing the suggestion of who to tag.
People across the world store billions of photos in Google Photos. Google trains its photo recognition technology by suggesting a tag for different photos you have. If it suggests you tag a photo with “dog,” and you say yes, it knows that the algorithm correctly identified a photo of a dog. If you had said no, then it would assume the algorithm was wrong.
Google Photos also has the benefit of (usually) having several photos of the same person in various conditions, poses, and so on. Like Facebook, Google Photos has a large dataset to compare against. It’s no surprise that Facebook and Google are good at identifying your friends in photos.
But everything isn’t always correct. Years ago, Google was suggesting the tag of “gorilla” for black people. Google was appalled by the issue and immediately “fixed” the problem. The fix didn’t go beyond removing the ability for it’s algorithm to identify gorillas, so it no longer suggests them. So far we’ve seen that image recognition isn’t nearly as good on darker skinned people, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.
Law enforcement’s facial recognition isn’t going to be nearly as good at identifying a random person as Facebook or Google are at identifying your friends. Law enforcement facial recognition doesn’t have access to hundreds of photos of each person, it’s got mug shots, probably DMV photos, and maybe a few others.
When a person commits a crime on camera, law enforcement facial recognition algorithms are going to give a lot of false positives and false negatives. I’d like to think that the false positives would get sorted out with little more than a hassle to the person falsely matched, but I doubt that’s the case in every instance.
Just as large an issue would be the false negatives allowing criminals to get away if law enforcement relies heavily on facial recognition technology.
To address the shortcomings of facial recognition, the state of California has banned it’s use for law enforcement throughout the entire state after several of its cities had already done so. If you’re worried about its use, you could lobby your city and state representatives to pass similar measures.