Two years ago we found out that Equifax had a breach that let go of valuable data on almost every adult U.S. citizen. This month Equifax came to an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to pay a fine between $575 and $700 million.
That seems like a lot of money, but it comes out to less than $5 per person affected. The fine is variable because you can get up to $125 from this settlement. Go to tinyurl.com/y3lpv3t9 to find out if you’re eligible. The more people that claim their money the more money Equifax will have to pay.
Oil used to be the most valuable commodity, today it’s your data. While some people take issue with comparing user data to oil (as one has many uses from generating electricity to powering cars, while the other is worthless if you don’t know what to do with it) I feel like that’s picking nits and don’t mind the analogy.
The five most valuable companies in the world are Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. Facebook and Alphabet primarily make money by zealously collecting as much data as they can on every person that they can so they can target us with ads. Make no mistake, each of these companies collects a lot of data about us, and they have profit margins that would make the likes of BP and Exxon blush.
You could argue that tech companies have impacted our lives as much or more in the first 19 years of this century as the oil companies did in the first 19 years of the last century. Today, data is the driving factor for most of them. For example, Apple knows how often you use your phone, what apps you install on it, how often you use those apps and for how long (among many other things). Apple can take that data and use it to help them decide what new features to add to their devices (they’ve put a few apps out of business by making them redundant), or to decide what services to get into, such as their new push into television.
Netflix looks at what shows it’s users watch and also what shows are pirated the most to determine what new shows to buy or produce.
I recently received a notice from my bank that stated Google was going to be paying my bank for a history of my credit card transactions. That information is going to be used to help Google build a better picture of me to sell to advertisers. If Google knows that I buy paper towels at Target, that could help it target paper towel ads at me in an attempt to get me to buy them somewhere else. The mere fact that Google is willing to pay for my purchase history when it has so much other data regarding me tells me that our data is very valuable.
Like oil in the last century, law makers are trying to figure out ways to regulate our data and the companies that hoard it. Some are proposing a tax, others are proposing that the large tech giants be split like Standard Oil was, and others are proposing that the Googles and Facebooks of the world should pay us for our data since it’s so valuable.
For now, lawmakers have agreed on laws regarding the protection of our data, and I imagine they’ll be getting stronger in the future. If a company mishandles our data and it leaks out, fines are coming and they are steep. A $5 billion fine was recently levied against Facebook for its mishandling of our data in what’s known as the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Marriot was recently fined $124 million in Europe for its data breach.
Fines like these will act as deterrents to help keep our data safe from breaches. As for how to handle these companies that have ever expanding influence over our lives, I don’t know what the answer is.