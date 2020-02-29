I see stories about it at least once a week, but during tax season I see a story almost every day. Someone gets duped into sending hundreds or thousands of dollars to criminals.
There are many different variants of the story used, and they come out of the woodwork during tax season because they know people are anxious about their taxes and will do a lot to alleviate their anxiety.
The scams come in all shapes and sizes. Depending on how much effort the scammers put into it, they could call you with details of your life. I read one story where a grandmother was going to wire $2,000 because she received a call stating that her grandson — they knew the name of her grandson and likely got if off of Facebook — had been in a car accident and needed surgery, but the hospital needed money first. Luckily she was convinced by the clerk to call her grandson, and she found out that he was at home, had not been in a car accident and was fine.
Another not so lucky woman received a call stating that she owed back taxes and that she needed to buy iTunes gift cards to pay them. She was advised by the clerk that she shouldn’t do that. The IRS doesn’t take gift cards as payment. But the woman was stubborn and bought the gift cards anyway. When she gave the codes to the scammers, they brazenly told her that she had been scammed. When she tried to return the gift cards, the money had already been spent. Gift cards are generally not returnable.
I get calls, emails and text messages for scams at least once a week. In some of them they’re telling me that my windows computer will become obsolete if I don’t call them back. In others they state that my Social Security number is going to be suspended because of irregularities and that I need to call them back to discuss it.
Some tell me that my passport is going to expire or that I owe money in taxes from last year. Another common one is to say that there’s a warrant out for my arrest or that the warranty for my car expired due to a technical issue. I’m sure these scammers will come up with new and inventive stories, perhaps delving even deeper into our personal lives than just knowing the name of a loved one. The common denominator for all of these stories is that the issue can be solved with money, and they’ll be happy to take payment in any form, including gift cards.
The IRS, law enforcement and other federal agencies generally do not initiate contact over the phone or via email. They’ll probably send you something in the mail or find you and talk to you in person. That’s too much effort and cost for scammers to go through. They have automated programs sending out voicemails, text messages and emails to every possible phone number and known email address. They’re sending out hundreds to thousands of communications every minute. They know that they’ll probably only convince one in a thousand people to send them money, but if they’re targeting millions of people that can add up to a lot of money.
If you are reading this, I doubt you will fall victim to one of these scams. But I would encourage you to remind your loved ones that these scams exist and that they should call you before sending money or buying gift cards.