It seems that every ad from a mobile provider includes the term "5G' these days. While I was out shopping recently I saw one for Verizon and another for AT&T touting the amazing possibilities of 5G, and why their networks will be the best. Marketing is often over the top, so what is 5G and is it going to change our world like these ads claim it will?
Those of us old enough to remember the beginnings of the smart phone remember mobile providers touting their 2G and 3G networks. The "G" stands for generation, and every numerical increase comes with a bunch of new network features, but most of us will only notice the speed increase.
AT&T muddied the waters for the switch from 3G to 4G. You may also know 4G as LTE, and indeed those two terms are often put next to each other in marketing materials. AT&T decided it was going to label certain parts of its network that were faster than 3G, but not technically as fast as 4G speeds were supposed to be, as 4G so that it could market its network as a 4G network even though the speeds weren’t there. That’s why it will also put LTE in its marketing materials. The "LTE" moniker is there to let you know that you are getting the full 4G speeds you should be getting.
AT&T has done the same thing with 5G. If you have an AT&T phone, there’s a good chance that you’ll see the 4G LTE symbol switch to 5Ge sometimes. The "e" stands for evolution, and AT&T claims that you’ll see this icon in areas that have higher than normal LTE speeds. In my experience the speeds are the same as regular 4G LTE. So we’re currently on 4G (LTE) and we’re going to be switching to 5G, the "e" not withstanding. What can we expect from 5G?
Right now, if you go to fast.com while connected to the cell network you’ll probably see speeds between 15Mbps and 150Mbps, faster is better. On 5G the speeds should shoot up to around 1,000Mbps depending on network congestion.
In addition to the increase in speed, we should see a decrease in latency. Latency is the amount of time it takes from when you push a button on your phone for that information to reach the server. Lower latency means that you’ll see a much quicker reaction to what you do, and it’s an important factor for gaming online.
Initially I don’t expect 5G to make much of an impact. It’s able to be so fast because it’s wavelength is much higher than 4G, but that higher wavelength isn’t able to penetrate a lot of the things, such as walls that 4G can. This means that they’ll have to build 5G repeaters every few hundred feet depending on stuff being in the way. You’re going to start seeing things such as streetlights and telephone poles containing 5G repeaters for networks because we’ll need them in so many places.
The move to 5G also requires special antennas in phones that will need more power. Samsung currently makes a phone that is 5G compatible (5G is pretty widespread already in South Korea), but it’s much larger because of the extra antennas and increased battery to handle the additional power consumption.
I expect it to become a competitor to your ISP before it becomes the primary network for your phone. The speeds 5G offers should be more than plenty for most people in their homes. A device that sits stationary in your home doesn’t need to worry about power and space for antennas. I fully expect mobile carriers to offer a modem that connects to the 5G network that will allow you to have high speed internet access without needing a DSL or cable connection.
The more competition for your ISP the better. However, I wouldn’t get too excited for it just yet. I don’t expect any of this to become available for another year or two. The promises of 5G will be on the horizon for a while because of the cost to build out the network.