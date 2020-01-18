As a fan of cars, I tend to follow the auto world more than most people. And more and more of the car news isn’t about new cars but about what powers them.
Ten years ago, GM made big headlines with the Chevy Volt. The Volt is a car that runs on battery power for the first 40-50 miles and then switches over to a gas engine. It’s a smart design because most of the time you’ll be running on electric power, and you don’t have to worry about longer trips because of the gas engine.
Unfortunately the Volt hasn’t sold very well. But that lack of sales hasn’t deterred car makers from making electric cars. GM has another vehicle that has been rather popular: the Chevy Bolt. This one is a small hatchback that receives high praise from most of its owners. GM is hoping to parley that success to a new electric vehicle.
The gas-guzzling Hummer, doomed by rising gas prices, is going to be reborn as an electric SUV. GM plans on selling the new electric Hummer in 2022, and it will supposedly have the same boxy styling cues of the old Hummer that we’ve come to know as a people mover for the military.
Ford has also made electric headlines recently. Late last year, Ford announced a new all-electric Mustang. It’s a four-door crossover utility vehicle (CUV) similar to the Ford Edge but styled to look more like a Mustang. I’m not happy about Ford applying the Mustang moniker to a four-door CUV, but if Dodge can call a four-door sedan a Charger then I guess Ford can call a CUV a Mustang.
Both of these vehicles have a history of being cool, but their electric versions will embody practicality along with coolness. I think there are two main reasons for this. The first is that U.S. consumers are buying utility vehicles. Ford, Chrysler and GM have all abandoned most of their cars because they’re not selling. So any new vehicle, electric or otherwise, needs to be a utility vehicle to sell.
The second reason is that there’s more space to put batteries in a larger vehicle to increase range. Most people thinking about an electric car still have what’s called ‘range anxiety,’ a worry of running out of power on the road. Are you going to be able to make it to the lake? What if you don’t find a charger when you get there? What if you forget to plug it in? By making the range larger, automakers can alleviate a lot of that worry.
Tesla, the car maker that made electric cars cool, also recently announced a new truck. The Cybertruck sports a very boxy design that some will call ugly and others will call brutalist. The Cybertruck is supposed to be relatively inexpensive, starting at less than $40,000, and seats six people. It’ll have a 500-mile range and be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds.
To give you an idea of what people think about the future of electric cars, investors recently made Tesla the most valuable car company ever. Tesla currently has a market cap of about $86 billion. The previous high was set by Ford in 1999 at a little more than $76 billion. Ford's current market cap is about $37 billion, and it sells far more vehicles than Tesla does every year.
Investors believe that the future of automobiles is electric, and they’re putting their money in the market leader. Will your next car be powered by electricity instead of gas?