Everyone gets restless if they have to stay home for too long. I would go out for walks when I lived in my apartment just to get out of it. In the midst of our current global pandemic, we need to stay in but we also have more options than ever to keep us from getting bored. Let’s first start with what you shouldn’t do during this time of crisis.
You shouldn’t go to places where you’ll be in close proximity with other people. You should avoid unnecessary contact with people. You shouldn’t go to the store and panic buy everything. I know you might have seen a post on Facebook or other social media stating that stores would be shut down for months and this will be the last time to buy anything ever, but that’s not true. While the state may have shut down restaurants and bars and schools and generally other places that you would be around other people, they are not going to shut down businesses that are essential to us living our daily lives. That includes grocery stores.
The restaurants that have their dining rooms closed are going to keep offering delivery and take out, so you’re not going to starve. If you are worried about other people panic buying everything up so you need to stock up as well, you should rest easy. Stores are (finally) limiting the number of items a person can buy.
As for what you should do, stay home and, if you need to go out, keep your distance from others. Our health care facilities are already running out of masks, face shields, hoods and other equipment needed to treat people with a contagious disease such as the coronavirus. There might not be a lot of confirmed cases in your state, but there are a lot around the world and this equipment is meant to be disposable, which means it has to be replaced and the supply chain is strained because the virus has spread to the rest of the world already.
So as our health care workers use these disposable items during their normal course of work, they can’t get them replaced. The best thing you can do to help is to stay home to help prevent yourself from getting sick and prevent yourself from spreading it to others (80 percent of people with the virus don’t have any symptoms and could transfer it to others even though they feel perfectly fine).
As for what you can do, we are more connected than ever. If you want to check in with loved ones, you can use Skype or FaceTime to video chat with them. If you are missing the gym, there are endless workout videos you can watch for free on YouTube or elsewhere. There are lots of exercises you can do at home without any gym equipment. Yes, you can go for short walks as long as you keep your distance from everyone else. You don’t have to stay cooped up in your house.
There are more streaming services than ever. If you don’t have subscriptions yet, you can use free trials to Netflix or Hulu or Amazon Prime or HBO Now. There is a lot of good content on these services. Amazon Prime just announced a new theater movies at home service during this crisis. You can rent or buy movies that are in the theaters right now and watch them on Amazon Prime.
If you are inclined to play video games, there are sales for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Steam, and a number of other gaming platforms. Now is a good time to add to your library. If you don’t have a console or PC to game on, Apple has a good service called Apple Arcade that is just $4.99 a month and none of the games have in-game payments.
If we all stick together (or in this case stay apart) and do our part, we can get through this crisis a little bit faster. It won’t be gone overnight. The best estimates are that this will take a couple of months for us to turn the corner. But you don’t have to have cabin fever either.