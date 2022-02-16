Jane Austen wrote, “It isn’t what we say or think that defines us, but what we do.”
Hutchinson District 423 can provide many examples of actions matching goals.
The Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, is a stellar example. You may know that the district’s mission, core values and goals are read at every School Board meeting. At a recent meeting the special education department presented an overview of TAP. The students and staff at TAP live the values and goals of our district.
One of the goals is “to focus on individual student growth to maximize college and career opportunities.” TAP students are eligible to take a class offered at Ridgewater College called “Get on Course Class.” This class helps students learn if college is for them and what it might mean to be a successful college student. Many of us could have benefited from such a class.
TAP students also spend time on personal care skills and financial skills such as budgeting and handling money. When it is their turn, each student plans a meal for TAP students. The planning includes shopping, prepping, cooking, serving and cleaning up. With the support of job coaches, also known as paraprofessionals, TAP students explore their strengths, talents and gifts in a positive environment.
One job they have is keeping their building clean. The district does not have custodial care for the TAP building. Each week the students choose cleaning jobs to be done on Friday morning before they go out into the community for activity-based field trips. A trip might include lunch at a local restaurant.
Another district goal focussed on at TAP is to “build positive relationships within our schools and community.” TAP students, wearing their blue shirts and name badges, are seen out and about town. Within the district, students deliver the inter-school mail and help in food service at Tiger Elementary, West Elementary, and the middle school.
In the community, TAP students deliver the weekend backpack food bags to the schools and deliver for Meals on Wheels. They volunteer at Crow River Floral and clean at several area churches. They have a grocery delivery business called TAP Delivers.
The 17 students from Hutchinson and surrounding districts take time each week to exercise, participate in community events, and explore entertainment and hobbies.
TAP in Hutchinson is a unique transition program in that it is housed in a self-contained building close to downtown. Leah Brown, the teacher, along with the job coaches who work at TAP are providing special education programming to increase a student’s ability to live and work as independently as possible.
When I have attended the TAP Holiday Open House in December and graduation in the spring, there are always TAP alumni in attendance. They know what the relationships formed at TAP mean to them.
Well done Transition Assistance Program, students and staff. How can the community of Hutchinson continue to support this goal and action matching program?