During this unprecedented time, we at Hutchinson’s Parks, Recreation and Community Education Department are working hard to put together a summer program that can meet community needs when the stay-at-home order is lifted. We are preparing to promote our summer offerings online in early May. Our plan is to allow registration for summer programs without initially requiring a fee. When a camp, program or activity will occur, your payment will be accepted.
We encourage you to check out our parks and trail information at ci.hutchinson.mn.us. With over 25 miles of public trails, running, walking and biking are great ways to get out and enjoy the community. You may want to check out the Oak Savanna located in Miller Woods, the Rollie Johnson Ecology Site, or try geocaching. Please keep in mind trail etiquette and social distancing while enjoying school grounds, parks and trails
The PRCE Department offers a wide variety of educational and recreational opportunities to district residents. If you have an interest and do not see a program that meets your needs, let us know. We will try to arrange a program. If you have a skill you would like to share with others, give us a call. We are currently putting together the fall/winter brochure.
PRCE reaches out to the entire community, whether you are a parent with a preschool child (Early Childhood Family Education), a student taking a program after school, participating in Middle School athletics, an adult in a class or league, or a senior citizen dropping by our senior center, there’s something for all ages. PRCE also provides Adult Basic Education opportunities. Whether you dropped out of high school, are looking for a new job or trying to receive your GED, we can help. If you are looking to use a facility, a park shelter or a ball field, we can help.
We understand that “community” extends from neighborhoods to the world. We are flexible enough to meet the needs of a fast-changing society. We can extend the reach of education and bring people together in a common purpose. We like getting people involved in our schools. We can become partners in addressing community needs. We do this by offering a scope of activities and services that evolve with new generations of people and technologies, making the community a learning center open for people of all ages.
PRCE reaches out to be inclusive. Every day it proves that the community and our schools, working together, can be greater than the sum of their individual parts. Stay well.