Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education offers an extensive network of regional, community and neighborhood parks, natural areas and open spaces, pathways and trails, recreational and educational facilities, and year-round appeal. PRCE staff are truly committed to meeting the needs of all Hutchinson residents.
This summer we encourage you to get outside and check out all of Hutchinson’s 39 parks. Please keep in mind trail etiquette and social distancing while enjoying school grounds, parks, playgrounds and trails.
Summer is quickly approaching, check out our PRCE summer brochure for all your summer information and activities. Summer program registration begins Monday, May 3. Registration for swimming lessons begins Monday, May 10.
The Hutchinson Aquatic Center will be open for summer 2021. Opening day for the Aquatic Center is Saturday, June 5. Please keep in mind that things may look a little different this year, as we have implemented protocols to keep everyone healthy and safe while enjoying our water park.
Keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates on summer programs.
Parks, recreation and community education are essential to the physical, economic, environmental and social health of our city and residents. In today’s hectic world, it’s easy to forget that taking time to enjoy each day is so important to our health and well-being. Hutchinson PRCE is dedicated to insuring that every resident has an opportunity to experience outstanding recreational activities and park facilities that enhance our quality of life by helping us stay healthy and fit, build relationships with family and friends, and develop a sense of community pride.
Hutchinson PRCE is working diligently to re-develop and accommodate our activities and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to keep everyone safe and healthy. Because the situation is always changing and evolving, please be patient and aware that updates may appear as the programs progress when new information becomes available. We closely monitor the guidelines and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and Education, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our goal is for everyone to have a summer filled with fun and safe programs and activities.
PRCE strives to be inclusive for the entire community. Every day it proves that the community and our schools, working together, can be greater than the sum of their individual parts.
If you have an interest and do not see a program that meets your needs, let us know. If you have a skill, you would like to share with others, please give us a call and we will work together to offer something new and exciting for our users.