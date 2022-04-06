Mindfulness is the mind’s ability to be fully aware in the moment of what is happening, what you are doing, and of the space you are currently in. Everyone has the ability to be mindful, we just have to learn how to access and practice it. The first thing to become mindful is minimize the amount of multitasking we do throughout the day.
Our worlds are moving so fast and so full of noise. Pause for just a moment and listen to the environment you are in right now. How many different sounds do you hear? Do you have multiple technology devices nearby or that you are accessing right now? How many tabs do you have up on your computer? Do you have a TV or music playing in the background?
Many think being able to multitask seems like a great way to get a lot done at once, but new research shows that our brains are not as good at handling several tasks. Several researchers suggest that multitasking can harm productivity and reduce our ability to attend and comprehend. It also prevents us from being mindful and exhausts our brains. How many times have you started one project and then become distracted by something you hear or see, causing you to start doing something else and then feeling frustrated that you didn’t get anything accomplished?
As we learn more about mindfulness, we also need to realize that stress and multitasking can actually hinder a child’s ability to apply executive functions, the cognitive, emotional and behavioral skills needed to navigate life. Begin to be OK with single-tasking some parts of your day. Our children, who are watching and learning from everything we do, may actually thank us for it someday.
We can all begin by creating more quietude in our lives. Silence for even as little as two minutes can be relaxing and good for our brains. Research has shown pausing for just a few minutes can help regenerate cells within the hippocampus, the part of the brain that is responsible for memory and learning. Slowing down and enjoying a little silence each day is beneficial for children and adults. Give it a try. Just sit for a few minutes while looking around at things in your environment. Are there details you’ve never noticed before, what shadows are being created by the light in the room. What sounds do you hear that you’ve maybe never heard before?
Next time you are waiting with your child for an appointment, challenge yourself to not use any devices to pass the time. Talk with your child about what they see and hear. What details do they notice, what sounds do they hear, what are they curious about? When you are sitting down for a meal together, ensure there are no devices being used. Talk about the day, the lessons learned, the highs and lows and favorite moments. When you are traveling in the car, talk about the day ahead, what you notice out the car window, or just enjoy the silence. Best of all, enjoy and savor your child’s company while in any daily routine and find pleasure in just slowing down and being together without distractions or trying to multitask for even just a few minutes.
When we teach slowing down and mindfulness to our children we are giving them the tools to build confidence, reduce stress, and move through life’s challenges. We can begin this as early as the toddler years and practice even as adults, helping each of us to develop resilience, pay attention to detail, hold information in our brains, successfully play and interact with others, and regulate our emotions. These are all parts of executive functioning and are considered essential for more advanced life skills like planning and prioritizing, problem-solving, emotional control, reasoning, and social relationships.
Three major benefits of mindfulness have been shown in studies. One is decreased levels of stress, including depression, anxiety and disruptive behavior. Another is improved academic performance including conflict resolution and an overall feeling of well-being. Last is increased focus, including attention to detail, self-control, compassion, and participation.
Our children are watching and learning from each of us right now. It’s time we model and practice slowing down and being mindful in daily life. A quote from a famous 1980s movie might say it best: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”