The story of white folk lynching and killing people of color goes back centuries. Over 50 years ago, Martin Luther King said that a “riot is the language of the unheard.” He could just as well have said that last week.
We like to say that the policeman who knelt for over 8 minutes on the neck of a black man, while three other policemen looked on, is an example of one bad apple. Perhaps it is not one bad apple, but the whole tree which is rotten. I am glad to hear that the Minneapolis Police Department is going to be investigated for civil rights abuses.
The protestors have legitimate grievances. Racial inequalities in Minneapolis are some of the worst in the nation. When my uncles came back to Minneapolis after World War II, they were able to buy their first homes and begin building wealth with the help of Federal Loan programs. Blacks were excluded from these as well as from programs to help farmers.
America’s original sin was slavery. Racial bias has been part of our DNA. I grew up in the ‘40s and ‘50s in rural Pine County using the “N” word and telling racial jokes. Now I am an old man and and I pray to God for forgiveness for what we have done to people of color, and I can see how I much of what I have is because of “white privilege.”