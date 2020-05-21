20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 25, 2000
Litchfield Middle School instructor Gail Thovson didn't become a teacher until she was almost 40. "I went back to school at the age of 38 to get my elementary teaching degree," Thovson said. "I always tell my students it's never too late to go back to school." After 17 years of teaching sixth grade science in Litchfield and 17 years as a librarian in the Hutchinson School District, Gail will retire at the end of the school year. Thovson has coached and organized the sixth-grade science fair in Litchfield since 1985.
The investigation into the deaths of a Kingston Township couple and their 7-year-old nephew could be wrapped up soon, according to Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman. The couple and their nephew were found dead of gunshot wounds April 2. Their bodies were found in the rubble of a two-story house, which the couple moved into a short time earlier. The house had been destroyed by fire, which first masked the shooting deaths. Autopsies revealed that all three deaths were from gunshot wounds. Though there has been much speculation over the deaths, Hirman was reluctant to offer a public clarification until a thorough investigation had been completed. Hirman did say that no outside suspects had been identified.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 25, 1970
Bud Decker was elected commander as the Admiral Benson Post 2818 held its annual election meeting Monday night. Ralph Breitenbach was named vice commander. Kenneth Ness was renamed chaplain; Dave Keller was quartermaster; Martin Oldenburg wil be junior vice-commander. Harold Dilley was named adjutant; Stan Tacheney, adjutant; and Dr. Harold Wilmot surgeon, with Jerry McGraw elected as three-year trustee.
The school board set administrative salaries at a special meeting Tuesday. Litchfield's new superintendent of schools Richard Johnson will receive a salary of $19,500 with an allowance of $500 for moving expenses. Senior high Principal C.E. McCamy will receive a salary of $17,850 for the coming school year. Junior high Principal Harry Lindbloom will be paid $16,250, and elementary school Director Jack Ralston will be paid $15,000.
The parishioners of St. Philip's Church are planning a reception in honor of their pastor, the Rev. Myles McGowan, on May 31 from 2-5 p.m. at the parish hall. This will in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his ordination. Father McGowan was born in Mohill Leitrim County, Ireland. He attended Mungret Jesuit College and St. Patrick's Seminary in Carlow, Ireland. He came to the Archdiocese of St. Paul in 1946. He was assigned to St. Philip's in 1965.
Kari Bjorhus and Dianne Osmundson won an excellent rating on their exhibit for the Minnesota Historical Society fair. Their entry was a replica of the present machine used for testing milk, a picture of the first such machine used in Meeker County, and a written history of milk testing in Meeker County. The girls did research and interviews on their project. They are in the sixth grade at Ripley School.
Dragon baseball captain Bobby Hughes ripped a line double to left field with one out in the ninth to drive home Dave Ketterling with the winning run in an 8-7 win here over Shakopee.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 29, 1952
"Volumes have been written about America and its achievements, but a 15-year-old high school girl has written a definition of why America is great which will live in history." With these words, Leslie Perrin, president of General Mills, awarded Blythe Anne Johnson, Litchfield freshman, a $4,000 scholarship and tickets to an air trip around the United States as the national winner of the company's "Why is America Great" essay contest. She had written: "America is great because we take our faults out in the open for all to see and help to correct. America is noisy and our faults public, but it is clean and healthy," Perrin said. "In these few words, you have aroused the dormant thought of Americans everywhere and pointed out that this nation has a type of strength no foreign opposition can crush." Her entry was selected as the best from among hundreds of thousands submitted nationally. Blythe Anne is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Miles Johnson.
Girls receiving top awards at a special Girl Scout awards ceremony Monday were Sharon Askeroth, Ann Larson, Diane Palmquist, Jean Birk, Margaret McKinney, Gwendolyn Nelson and Gwen Duerr.
Ray Watkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Watkins, wrote his parents that his ship, the USS Markab, berthed in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been using Litchfield Produce eggs.
The pupils of the Cosmos Village School District 93 had their annual trip Friday. The upper grades, their teachers and several mothers journeyed to St. Cloud, and the lower grades teacher and mothers went to New Ulm.
It isn't every fishing trip that ends as happily as the one that Harry Carlson and Dr. Lennox Danielson had a week ago. Few experts can produce the results like the 28-pound lake trout that was hauled from Crow Lake in Canada. Harry struggled with the monster fish for 45 minutes before bringing it in. It was the largest fish to come out of the lake in many years.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 29, 1905
A wedding took place on Wednesday evening in the town of Greenleaf in which the principals were two well-known and popular young people of this locality. They were Miss Ida Nystrom and Ernest Williams, who plighted their vows in the presence of 150 guests. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Osterholm of Willmar and took place at 6 p.m. under an arch on the lawn of the home of the bride's parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Nystrom. The bridesmaids were Misses Freda and Hulda Nystrom, sisters of the bride, and Miss Emma Williams, sister of the groom. Emil Nystrom, brother of the bride, attended the groom. The wedding will be numbered as one of the prettiest events to take place here and will long be remembered by the many honored to be guests. An elaborate wedding dinner was served. Mr. and Mrs. Williams will take up their residence in Greenleaf town on the farm of his parents.
Ed Murray of the Murray Institute made the return to his home base in Minneapolis Sunday morning. Driving through Annandale, he covered the distance of 90 miles in five hours.
A business change will take place at the Litchfield Brewery, commencing with the month of July. E. Lenhardt will step out as the proprietor of the brewery first, turning the business over to his son-in-law Wm. Schoultz, who will operate the concern under the name Litchfield Brewery. Mr. Lenhardt plans to take it easy after so many years of business activity. The new proprietors will keep the product of the brewery up to its high standards.
Bierman's Place -- for the largest line of new and up to date hats ever shown in Meeker County. Fur hats, cloth hats, straw hats, wool hats, crash hats, reed hats, or any other hat. William Bierman Clothiers
(Editor's note: William Bierman, who ran a clothing store here after the turn of the century, was the father of Bernie Bierman, highly successful football coach at the University of Minnesota, 1936-1950.)