Can you believe it? We’ve completed another trip around the sun and the earth hasn’t been destroyed.
That didn’t always seem like a foregone conclusion after the past year. From our continued battle against COVID-19 and lingering concerns about the 2020 election, to anger at School Board meetings and a general distrust of those not aligned with our politics, it seemed there was still quite a bit of unrest and uneasiness this past year.
Still, we believe one thing is certain: 2021 was a definite improvement from 2020.
Despite the negatives, there was a lot for which to be thankful. Students are back in classrooms and participating in in-person activities. Our cherished festivals and traditions such as Water Carnival and the county fair returned to normalcy. And most of all we were able to reconnect with community members in ways we had lost for most of 2020.
These topics and others were all the subjects of letters, editorials, columns and cheers printed on the Leader’s Opinion page this past year.
Along with bringing readers news of their communities, one of the other sacred duties of newspapers is to provide a platform for ordinary citizens to voice their concerns, desires and opinions about the issues that are pressing to them. Another duty of the Opinion page is to provide thoughtful analysis and commentary that sparks meaningful conversations.
So today we salute the letter writers who have made this page interesting to read. Approximately 120 letters and 50 “cheers & jeers” were published during 2021. While that’s fewer letters than in past years, it marks a significant increase in cheers & jeers, and we’re glad to see this section of the paper being utilized.
Thank you Mark Jacobsen, for your regular letters reminding us that mental health is as important as physical health.
Thank you Steve Cook, for your letter holding local elected officials accountable for their behavior.
Thank you Eugene Feltmann and Beth Luepke, for your letters honoring local law enforcement officers.
The letters, cheers and jeers submitted by these readers and others covered many topics in 2021. We thank those who shared their views. While we look forward to changes for the better in 2022, one thing we hope doesn’t change is the level of community participation on our Opinion page.
JANUARY: Paul Otte, Jerry Messner, Phil Drietz, Mark Jacobson, Jeff Hoeft, Jeff Niedenthal, Clay Bollin, Jeff Distad, Jan Conner, Emily Gruenhagen, Sen. Scott Newman (2), Chris Leonard, Orville Moe, David Stottrup, Jerry Specht, Marvin Juffer, Rep. Dean Urdahl, Sherae Thompson, Todd Anderson, Jason Swanson
FEBRUARY: Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen (2), Paul Otte, Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls, Tess Davis, Steve Hall, Pete Royer, Juli Baumetz, Mark Jacobson, Emily Gruenhagen
MARCH: Heather Bakke, Jason Swanson, Steve Fenske, Beth Magnusson, Jan Conner, Jan Kreie, Miranda Gohn, Anna Enright, Mark Jacobson (2), Anna Alberto, Karen Braaten, Orville Moe (2), Dan Van Overbeke, Jim Nielsen
APRIL: Jeanie Shoultz Doran, Todd Grina, Mark Jacobson, Brittany Johnson, Jan Conner
MAY: Donna Telecky and Betty Schlueter, Eugene Feltmann, Beth Luepke, Mark Jacobson, Sandy McCormick, Reese Seefeldt, Margaret Shimpa, Kelly Snell, Donna Telecky
JUNE: Stephanie Chappell, Jan Conner, Ron Meier and Tim Mergen, Orville Moe, Jerry Specht, John Christianson, Steve Cook, Darrin Anderson, JoAnna Lund, Sandy Juffer, Robin Thompson, Jeffery Distad
JULY: Randy Maluchnik, Sen. Scott Newman, Robin Thompson, Doug Hanneman, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, Dr. Cecil Leitch
AUGUST: Debra Siemsen, Brian Peters, Mykel Wedig, Laura Kunstleben, Kay Slama, Jeanie Shoultz Doran, Orville Moe, Jan Conner, Kay Voigt, Phil Drietz, Tom Fernlund
SEPTEMBER: Orville Moe, Larry Romo, Sue Thesenga, Kim Asche, Jan Conner, Cheryl Kochie, Mark Jacobson
OCTOBER: JoAnna Lund, Karen Braaten, Paul Otte, Jim Bobier, Marilyn Fuhr, Carol Johnson, Daniel VanOverbeke
NOVEMBER: Peter Kasal, Jan Conner, Orville Moe, Dale Kovar, Steve Cook, JoEllen Kimball, Brian Tillmann, Gary Hammer
DECEMBER: Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, Duane Hickler, Roger Eno, Miranda Gohn, Terry Sandquist, Orville Moe, Betty Brandt, Mike Jacobson