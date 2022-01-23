A letter to the editor in the Jan. 12 issue of the Leader was titled “Make every state count in presidential election.” However, the letter contradicted that goal.
Our current system, the Electoral College, has each state on equal footing. Calls to eliminate the Electoral College are usually based on the flawed premise that our country is a democracy, which it isn’t. Our country is a republic.
The national popular vote plan would drive candidates and spending to the largest cities. Rural areas and smaller cities would be ignored completely. If people aren’t happy with our winner-take-all system, then talk to your state legislator about proportional allocation of electors, like Maine and Nebraska do. Their electors are chosen based on which presidential candidate wins in each congressional district; the statewide winner receives two more electors.
That method would have the potential to make areas like greater Minnesota have a larger role in electing future presidents than winner-take-all.