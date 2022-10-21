The Hutchinson School Board will have two operating levy questions on the ballot on Nov. 8. Question 1 asks to renew for another 10 years the existing operating levy of $311 per student that was passed in 2013. Question 2 asks the taxpayers for an additional $382 per student for 10 years.
School district revenue is driven by student enrollment. Due to declining enrollment in recent years, it has been a challenge to have a balanced budget and also keep all the great programs we have for our students. The following items below outline the reasons why the Hutchinson School Board is asking taxpayers for their assistance:
- The State of Minnesota has not kept up with inflation with its payments to school districts over the past 20 years. If the state had kept up with inflation, Hutchinson Public Schools would be receiving an additional $2.1 million per year. Without these dollars districts must turn to their taxpayers for additional help.
- Currently Hutchinson Public Schools is ranked in the bottom third of school districts for operating levies at $311 per student. If both questions pass, Hutchinson will still be ranked in the middle at $693 per student. The state average is $874 per student.
- Since the 2017-2018 school year, the Hutchinson School Board made reductions of approximately $3 million. The projected deficit for the 2023-2024 school year is $1.5 million, which would be reduced with the passage of both levy questions.
- The current levy (Question1) gives the district approximately $1.1 million. If Question 2 passes, it would give the district an additional $1 million to help preserve programming for the students.
- Seasonal property and agricultural land over one acre are excluded from taxes for an operating levy.
- On a recent community survey, the taxpayers ranked social/mental health, up-to-date technology, and career and technical programs (Tiger Path) the highest priorities for the district to maintain. These items cost approximately $4.1 million each year. Without the passage of both questions, these programs will be difficult to maintain at the same levels.
- For more information about the operating levy, you can visit the Hutchinson District website at www.isd423.org.
- Early voting began Sept. 23 and ends on Nov. 7 at the Hutchinson City Center. In-person voting takes place Nov. 8 in your assigned precinct. You must be a Hutchinson Public School resident to vote on the operating levy questions.
If you have any questions about the operating levy (or anything else), please don’t hesitate to contact me at daniel.deitte@isd423.org or you can stop into the district office. Thank you for your continued support of the Hutchinson Public School District!