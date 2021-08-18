The actions of the Republican Party and Donald J. Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, shocked us all as we watched the attack on the Capitol, the seat of our government. The mob that attacked it caused five deaths of police officers, one death of an intruder. They shouted “Hang Mike Pence” and were looking to kill Nancy Pelosi. It looked like a rebellion of a banana republic in a foreign nation. And the world watched.
All this after what was determined to be the nation’s most fair and honest election ever, with dedicated election workers, a system of voting that had been developed by secretaries of state, and an election process that had been refined to make voting easier for the public.
Repeated allegations of fraud that were submitted to the courts were rejected for lack of evidence by the then-president’s team of attorneys and supporters. There was no fraud. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had won. I still remember Georgia’s Gabriel Sterling saying, “This has to stop. ... Someone’s going to get killed.” This was before then-president Donald Trump called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to “find 11,780 votes” so President Biden would not win Georgia.
The voter suppression bills that have sprung up in 40-some states are not only to control “who“ votes by making it harder to get to the polls, but also to restrict voting by mail and absentee ballot, and to restrict the times allocated to being able to vote. There are also some instances (Texas is one) where lawmakers want to replace the people who handle the votes with their hand-picked processors who could somehow “find 11,780 votes,” or all of a sudden 1,100 votes were “not counted” for some obscure reason.
They are finding solutions to problems that don’t exist.
All this activity is a threat to our democracy. The intent is to destroy people’s faith in elections. Although my socioeconomic status never allowed me such wealth that would make me vote Republican — that has always been the party of business and increasing wealth — I now believe the Republicans have lost their collective minds. There is no “we” in their vocabulary. It is all “I.”
Demographics have changed as the country has more diversity in the population, thus changing voting habits. The minority has always clung to power going back to the Civil War and the southern plantation owners, hence the Electoral College. They want to make the system work only for the rich and powerful.
Yes, the Democratic Party can govern. It can make things better for the working class, in which the majority of the population finds itself As a wise Democrat, Paul Wellstone, once said, “We all do better when we all do better.”