About a week ago, I was driving home after dark and made a right turn toward my house. When I was three quarters through the turn, my eye caught sight of a man no more than 2 feet from my car! I didn’t see him until he was even with the passenger side door of my vehicle. I almost hit him!
This made me think of two reminders that should be made to the general public.
First, if walking after dark, wear something bright so you will show up in the headlights of a car. The man I almost hit was wearing dark pants, dark shirt, dark hat, and I think he had a dark beard. He was almost invisible.
Second, walk on a sidewalk when there is one. When walking in a two-way street without sidewalks, always walk on the left side of the street facing traffic. This will enable you to see cars approaching on your side of the street. If you are walking on the right, cars approach you from behind making it tougher for you to get out of the way because you cannot observe the approaching car.
It may interest you to know that this is not just my opinion. It is state law, according to Minnesota Statute 169.21, Subdivision 5. Bicycles ride on the right side like cars do. Skateboards are not definitively described in state law as pedestrians or bicycles.
For your own safety, walk on the left side of the road facing the traffic! Teach this to your kids too. In the interest of your safety.