What talent! What a show!
One of the best ever! "Bonnie and Clyde" was performed by young local folks in the new Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association four times Aug. 11-13. The great, singable music was beautifully done by leads Landon Butler and Bailey Fields, and the entire cast of 20. The difficult story of good and evil was so well acted.
Thank you, Brent Schacherer, for the front page story in the Aug. 10 Leader letting us know about the event. And thank you for continuing to print the Leader for those of us who still prefer the printed word.
To folks who read, please support this local paper so we don't lose it.
I look forward to more live theater by Hutchinson's talented actors.