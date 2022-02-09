I support full student loan cancelation for all Americans. This is an issue that affects Americans in every state across the country. Most mainstream narratives talk about the hundreds of thousands some people owe, and that is tragic, but I want to talk about something that has seen less focus, which is rural debt.
In rural areas like ours, 6.5 million people owe an average of $35,000 in debt, and 1-in-6 have fallen into delinquency. More than half of young farmers struggle to make their student loan payments. These debts also force folks to move away from the rural areas they grew up in to more metropolitan areas because the jobs available near them don’t pay enough to keep up with their payments.
I personally owe $13,000 in debt, and I don’t even have a degree yet. It’s out of control!
Canceling $10,000 isn’t enough, and neither is $50,000. Full cancellation now!