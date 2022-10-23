Almost one year ago, a family trip to Hawaii with my wife and her five siblings and partners was planned. This resulted in my missing the School Board candidate forum. Thus, I would like to respond to some of the questions.
My experience of over 30 years in public education speaks for itself. I served as a math teacher and coach, middle school principal, high school principal and superintendent of schools. I also served on the School Board at Blue Earth Area School.
My desire is to help build positive and supportive relationships with students, teachers, staff, parents and all residents of the Hutchinson School District. As a board member, I would provide support for the superintendent and employees of the school district so they may perform their proper functions on a professional level. I know from experience in public education that teaching is a work of "heart," and all of us must appreciate and thank school staff for their endeavors. How we as a community respond indicates how important public education is to each one of us.
The main responsibility of a school board member is to set school district policy with the main focus on educational policy. The implementation of school board policy and board decisions is delegated to the district superintendent. It is the responsibility of the school board as a whole to see that the school is properly run, but not run by individual members. Board members should be motivated by a desire to provide the best possible education for all learners of the Hutchinson School District.
This quote by Marion Wright Edelman sums up my vision: “Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.”
Our community must come together to provide the best education possible for all learners – the future of our community.
Remember to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.