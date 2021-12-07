It’s hard to get through a day or even an hour without hearing political debates over something going on. The U.S. House and Senate passed an infrastructure bill with just a few Republican votes. It probably is not a perfect bill, some will say it does not do enough, others will say it’s not necessary or we can’t afford it.
There is one thing I’m sure of. When the money reaches the areas that each lawmaker represents, even if they voted against it they will welcome it with open arms. We have already seen some of those statements.
In my thinking, those who voted against the bill should refuse the money for their areas to back up what they apparently really believed when they cast their vote. I would like to see if those politicians have the courage to share with their voters that fixing roads and bridges along with getting better internet service for their children is not important to their district.
I’m old enough to remember when President Eisenhower, a Republican, got both parties to work together to completely change the highway system that we enjoy today.
Eisenhower got his ideas for what the United States had to do while serving in Germany. He saw how far advanced they were ahead of us as he marveled at the vast highway system built by the Germans prior to the war. Eisenhower wrote in his presidential memoirs, “During World War II, I had seen the superlative system of German autobahn — (the) national highways crossing the country.”
The autobahn aided the allied victory by enabling the allies to efficiently resupply forces that pursued the German Wehrmacht across France and into Germany.
Where would this country be today without Ike’s foresight and energy to get legislators behind his efforts to completely change our highway system.
The legislators realized how important it was for the nation and cast their yes vote, even though it probably was not a perfect bill. I’m thankful for what they did.