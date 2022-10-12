Each year in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Our goal is to start a conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic, then build on that conversation to raise awareness and deepen community engagement.
More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.
McLeod Alliance is the only agency in McLeod County whose primary focus is providing services to domestic violence victims and their families. Since Oct. 1, 2021, we have provided service to 383 victims of domestic violence. 282 of these were new clients reaching out for the first time last year. They heard about our services from law enforcement, medical professionals, schools, co-workers, social media, and from you. Please continue to speak out against domestic violence.
Throughout October, McLeod Alliance will be sharing content on its social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. A Week of Action is planned for Oct. 17-23 designed to engage advocates, partners, and the public in starting a national conversation. We will be present online and in the community sharing our information and resources.
Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) and locally at McLeod Alliance at mcleodalliance.org or 320-234-7933.
— Glynis Vacek is advocacy coordinator for McLeod Alliance.