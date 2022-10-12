Reader letter

Each year in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Our goal is to start a conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic, then build on that conversation to raise awareness and deepen community engagement.

More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.

— Glynis Vacek is advocacy coordinator for McLeod Alliance.

