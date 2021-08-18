While many people know the world rankings of various sports games such as baseball, football and soccer, very few pay any attention to the financial ranking of the countries of the world we live in, trade with and sometimes fight with. One of the primary “scores” that financial people pay attention to is the gross domestic product or GDP.
By definition, GDP is the total value of goods and services produced within a country in any given year. This calculation is made by several different institutions using slightly different formulas, but the “nominal GDP” estimates compiled by the International Monetary Fund are often used as a reliable score for each country's productive capacity, potential strength and wealth.
The IMF report on GDP for 2020-21 shows some interesting statistics. Based on conversion to billions of U.S. dollars, the top three countries are:
- USA: $22.675 billion,
- China: $16.642 billion, and
- Japan: $5.378 billion
The top 10 countries in GDP ends with South Korea at No. 10 with $1.807 billion of GDP. Then comes Russia at No. 11 with $1.711 billion of GDP.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a generally negative financial effect on most nations, with the USA falling well below it’s projected GDP growth from 2018-19. China, however, is the only country in the top 10 to show a positive GDP growth rate in 2020-21. China seems to have weathered the pandemic much better than other nations, even though the virus outbreak appears to have originated there.
While many people are still focused on Russia as the primary foe of the USA, it appears that the USA could be in a position to simply buy Russia, should it ever be offered for sale, but this is not the case with China. China in another report is now increasing its GDP at a much faster rate than the USA. It plans to follow through with its 100-year goal where they will become the most dominant financial and military force in the world by 2120.
China plans to exceed its historical Shang Dynasty Empire, which was the largest Empire in the world from 1250 B.C. to 221 B.C., when Qin Shi Huang became Emperor of a unified China under the Qin Dynasty. This golden age of over 1,000 years is seen by many analysts as China’s goal for the next thousand years.
The USA has achieved remarkable progress in its brief 245-year history as a capitalistic, democratic republic, but, it has recently managed to damage its financial standing in the world because of an expensive pandemic shutdown, out of control budget proposals, and “global warming” concerns that have limited manufacturing production and generated costly fuel supplies, all of which have resulted in limited GDP growth. China however, continues to be the largest consumer of coal in the world, producing the most CO2 on the planet, and it has more gas- and coal-fired electrical generation stations in development to provide the infrastructure it wants in order to promote manufacturing growth and an enhanced GDP.
Ideas are being floated in the U.N. to make the Chinese currency, the Yuan, the world standard currency for the IMF, as opposed to the U.S. dollar. Which country should the USA be more concerned about as a competitor or opponent, Russia or China?